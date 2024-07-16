Whiteside, Ogle counties under tornado warning

MORRISON — Whiteside and Ogle counties are under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m.

At 6:58 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Welton, Iowa, or 12 miles southeast of Maquoketa, Iowa, moving east at 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Union Grove, Newton Corners, Morrison, Fenton, Unionville, Whiteside County Fairgrounds, Erie and Morrison-Rockwood State Park.