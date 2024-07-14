The Serenity Shed to host design-your-own ornament class July 30 in Oregon

OREGON — The Serenity Shed will host a design-your-own ornament class from 1 to 2 p.m. July 30.

The class is intended for children ages 5 and older.

Participants can design ornaments on canvas. Ornament outlines and materials will be provided. Proceeds from the class will benefit Serenity Home and Hospice.

The class costs $10 per child. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. Registration is due Friday, July 26. To register, call Cathy or Dana at 815-732-2499.

The Serenity Shed is located at 113 N. Third St. in Oregon.