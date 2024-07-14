Dixon beautification group hard at work this summer

The home of Dave and Kathy Love was selected as one of the June honorees of the Beautify Dixon recognition program. (Photo provided by Paula Sherman )

DIXON – Beautify Dixon, the face of Discover Dixon’s beautification committee, is working hard this summer to promote and encourage community members to take pride in the appearance of their community.

Four Dixon homeowners were selected as the June honorees in the Beautify Dixon recognition program, while 15 volunteers participated in a town cleanup at Dixon High School and Presidents Park on Wednesday morning.

The recognition program, which runs from May until October, selects a home from each of the town’s quadrants – southeast, northeast, southwest and northwest – on a monthly basis.

For June, the homes of Bob and Shawney Evans, Dave and Kathy Love, and Paulette Venier were selected by the committee. A fourth person whose home was selected did not wish to be identified.

The home of Bob (left) and Shawney Evans (right) was selected as one of the four June honorees of the Beautify Dixon recognition program. Each month, the committee selects a home from each of the town's quadrants – southeast, northeast, southwest and northwest. (Photo provided by Paula Sherman)

The Evanses’ was described as “tidy and welcoming” on Beautify Dixon’s Facebook page. Paula Sherman, a member of Discover Dixon’s beautification committee, commented on the rows of “beautiful hostas” that line the couple’s front sidewalk and “the colorful flower pots” around their deck in the backyard.

“[The homeowners’] hard work benefits the entire community and hopefully spurs others to follow suit,” Sherman told Shaw Local.

The program seeks out homes and yards that are tidy; well maintained; and feature eye-catching landscaping with flowers, bushes and/or trees. Judging factors include overall appearance, tidiness and neatness of the front and side of the property with visually eye-catching curb appeal through color and texture, Sherman said.

Each month, the committee will recognize the four winners on its Facebook page, award them with an official Beautify Dixon yard sign and send postcards to residents who have put forth extra effort in their properties. Residents can nominate neighbors who spend time sprucing up their yards and making exterior home improvements.

Beautify Dixon also hosts town cleanups throughout the summer months. They typically take place the first Wednesday of each month.

This month’s cleanup was July 10. A group of 15 met at 8:30 a.m. in front of Dixon High School to grab their pink gloves and bags. They covered the high school’s campus and the Page Park Band Shell, where the carnival was set up for Petunia Festival a week before, as well as Presidents Park along the riverfront. When they finished, the group had collected 14 bags of trash, Robin Canode, chairperson for Discover Dixon’s beautification committee, told Shaw Local.

For information, visit Beautify Dixon’s Facebook page or email nominate@beautifydixon.com.