Carroll County agriculture foundation to hold livestock auction Aug. 5

MILLEDGEVILLE — The Carroll County Youth in Agriculture Foundation will hold a livestock and small animal auction at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, 28374 Milledgeville Road, Milledgeville.

Admission to the auction is free.

4-H and FFA members will sell rabbits, steers, hogs, goats, poultry and dairy baskets. The auction also includes pie and ice cream baskets and a barbecue created by the foundation.

The auction will be conducted by auctioneer Lenny Bryson and Public Auction Services of Polo. The auction also will be broadcast on WCCI 100.3 FM.