Registration for Montmorency school set for July 23

ROCK FALLS — Student registration for Montmorency School for the 2024-2025 school year will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23.

Proof of residency is required by presenting two forms of legal identification. Student fees are $65 for students in kindergarten through third grade and $70 for students in fourth through eighth grades.

School begins at 8:45 a.m., when the first bell rings to signal the beginning of morning classes.

Lunch and recess are from 11:56 a.m. to 12:41 p.m. Afternoon classes begin at 12:43 p.m. School is dismissed at 3:25 p.m.

The school year begins Wednesday, Aug. 14, and students will be dismissed at 11:44 a.m. that day.

Thursday, Aug. 15, will be a full day of school. Hot lunch will be served Aug. 15.