Rock Falls man declared fit to stand trial on charges he entered home, beat woman severely

MORRISON — A Whiteside County judge has ruled that a Rock Falls man who investigators said gained entry into a woman’s home without provocation in September 2023, beat her severely and tried to strangle her is now fit to stand trial.

Randy R. Radosh, 50, formerly of Crystal Lake, was charged Sept. 18, 2023, in Whiteside County court with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.

At a hearing on Oct. 30, Radosh repeatedly interrupted Judge Trish Senneff, “made numerous rambling statements about the Bible, his blood pressure, being African American despite being Caucasian, national security and accusing the court of crimes by conducting this hearing,” the court reporter wrote in the record. Radosh was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial and ordered into treatment. Senneff in April again ruled that Radosh was unfit to stand trial. During a court hearing on June 28, Senneff ruled, based on an evaluation report and after talking with Radosh, that he is now fit to stand trial with medication.

He has been in custody since his arrest and will remain detained, according to court records. He also has withdrawn a motion alleging ineffective assistance of counsel that was filed in January. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Monday, July 8.

According to court documents, Radosh went to the woman’s home Sept. 16, 2023, and pretended to be a police officer. Once inside, authorities allege, he used some sort of bludgeon, struck her repeatedly and cut her all over her body, and tried to strangle her with an electric power cord.

The court records allege that Radosh held her down and would not let her get up; scratched, bit, beat and choked her; and told her that he’d kill her and cut out her tongue. A home security camera recorded the attack, according to court records.

Because he entered her home with the intent to commit a felony – to restrain her – Radosh was charged with burglary, according to court records.

Home invasion is punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison, while burglary and battery are punishable by 4 to 15 years in this case, and unlawful restraint by one to 4 years.

Radosh has no criminal history in Whiteside County and no felony history in McHenry County, court records show.