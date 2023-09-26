Rock Falls man charged with severely beating, choking woman; judge orders fitness evaluation

MORRISON – A fitness hearing was ordered for a Rock Falls man accused of severely beating a woman and trying to strangle her with an electric power cord.
Randy R. Radosh, 49, formerly of Crystal Lake, was charged Sept. 18 in Whiteside County court with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
According to court documents, Radosh went to the woman’s home Sept. 16 and, using some sort of bludgeon, struck her repeatedly, cutting her all over her body, and strangled her with the cord.
He held her down and would not let her get up. By entering her home with the intent to commit a felony – in this case, to restrain her – Radosh has been charged with burglary, records show.
He pretended to be the police, scratched, bit, beat and choked her in the unprovoked attack, according to the woman. He also told the woman that he’d kill her and cut her tongue out. His actions were caught on a home security camera, according to court records that include a narrative from the woman.
Home invasion is punishable by six to 30 years in prison; burglary and battery is punishable by four to 15 years in this case, and unlawful restraint is punishable by one to four years.
Radosh is being held in Whiteside County jail with no bond because of the elimination of cash bail in Illinois.
On Sept. 19, State’s Attorney Terry Costello filed a petition asking the judge not to allow Radosh to be freed in advance of a trial.
As of Sept. 25, the public defender’s office, which was appointed to represent him, had not filed a petition seeking his pretrial release.
Radosh has a status hearing Oct. 30, presumably to give him time to be evaluated.
He has no criminal history in Whiteside County and no felony history in McHenry County, court records show.