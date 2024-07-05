Make-A-Wish Illinois to hold Heroes of Hope golf outing Aug. 3 in Dixon

DIXON — Make-A-Wish Illinois will host a Heroes of Hope golf outing at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Timber Creek Golf Course, 729 Timber Creek Road, Dixon.

The outing includes lunch and a program featuring the Arnold’s family, Make-A-Wish alum. Check-in for the outing begins at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the outing will go toward Make-A-Wish Illinois.

A reception with a meal and cash bar is set for after the outing. Make-A-Wish interview opportunities will be led by Teri Crawford, a Make-A-Wish Illinois alumni family and volunteer leader.

The outing costs $75, or $300 for teams of four. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit eventcaddy.com.

For information, visit wish.org/Illinois.