Rock Falls Rotary announces 2023-24 students of the month

From left are Rock Falls Rotary youth committee chairman Tom Myers, students of the month Grace Boostrom, Kallie Insley, Mayson Burns, Rais Tefiku, Carli Kobbemen, Claire Bickett and Angela Gallentine and Rock Falls Rotary President Bob Sondgeroth. Not pictured is Rock Fall Rotary students of the month Gavin Sands, Akshar Barot and Hana Ford. (Photo provided by Betty Clementz )

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Rotary Club recently introduced its 2023-24 students of the month during a celebration dinner at Harvest Time Bible Church, 1802 Dixon Road.

The students received a check and a student of the month designation certificate.

The students of the month included Grace Boostrom, Kallie Insley, Mayson Burns, Rais Tefiku, Carli Kobbemen, Claire Bickett, Angela Gallentine, Gavin Sands, Akshar Barot and Hana Ford. The students were selected based on a four-way test of what Rotarians think, say and do in their lives. Rotary students of the month are selected by Rock Falls High School staff based on the test.