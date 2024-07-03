Sauk Valley Sports briefs: Newman’s Tunink earns all-region selection

Prep baseball

Tunink earns all-region: Newman Central Catholic High School baseball standout Brendan Tunink was recently recognized by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association as he was selected to the all-region team in region 4. Selections included players from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Illinois had the most players on the all-region team with eight, including Player of the Year Ryan Sloan of York High School.

Local tennis

KSB Tennis Classic: Sterling’s Brecken and Micah Peterson won the 18 and under boys doubles portion of the KSB Tennis Classic on Tuesday after winning 22 games. Joel Rhodes and Hiram Zigler were second with 12 games won, Conner Hunley and Mark Green were third (nine games won), and Derek Miller and Sam Gringas were fourth (five games).

In the 16 and under boys doubles portion, Hunley and Green took first with 11 games won. Kaleb and Micah Peterson were second (seven games) and Hank and William Wright were third (six games).

In 18 and under girls doubles play, Rachel Lance and Brooklyn Arjes placed first with 16 games won. Alexis Garcia and Jenna Mustapha were second (seven games) and Jessica Ardis and KC Donaire won one game.

In 14 and under mixed doubles, Jenna Mustapha and Josh Steese placed first with 15 games won. Rachel Ravlin and Hank Wright won eight games and Parker Kerley and Colin Bloemker won one.