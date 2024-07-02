The Post House Ballroom open house is July 21

DIXON — The Post House Ballroom is inviting the community to an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

This is an opportunity for anyone planning a wedding or special event to explore the venue, according to a news release.

Future brides and grooms: Planning your big day? Come and see the stunning building firsthand.

Past couples: Did you get married at The Post House? Bring your family to revisit the place where you celebrated your love. Cathy Reglin, event coordinator from 2002 to 2019, will be there to welcome you back and share memories.

Curious locals: Have you driven by The Post House and wondered about its history? Now’s your chance to stop in and learn about the rich history and transformation of the venue.

If you have leftover decorations from your wedding, you can set up a table and sell them at the event. It’s a great way to pass on beautiful items and connect with future brides.

Event vendors are welcome. Are you a DJ, florist, baker or caterer? Showcase your services to potential clients.

Call 815-288-0892 to reserve a table and be part of this exciting event.