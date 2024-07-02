Dixon Arch face-lift complete in time for Petunia Fest

DIXON — The face-lift for the Dixon Memorial Arch is complete. Improvements to the arch began Wednesday, June 5. Since that time it has been cleaned, repaired, painted and new LED letters have been installed.

The lettering that spells Dixon can change color, according to the season. During the Petunia Festival, the color may be pink or red, and white and blue for the Fourth of July. The arch could be red and green for Christmas.

Dixon received a $63,000 donation from the Wolber family, owners of Arthur’s Garden Deli, to pay for the work.