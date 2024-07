The Dixon Municipal Band will present its annual patriotic concert in conjunction with the Petunia Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, on the Old Lee County Courthouse lawn. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

The concert will include The Washington Post March, Poet And Peasant Overture, Armed Forces Salute, Dixieland Jamboree, The Petunia Festival March, American Civil War Fantasy, Salute To Bob Hope, America The Beautiful, and The Stars And Stripes Forever.