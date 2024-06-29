Carroll County agriculture foundation names scholarship and grant recipients

MILLEDGEVILLE — The Carroll County Youth in Agriculture Foundation named the recipients of its 2024 scholarships and club grants.

The $500 scholarships were awarded to students enrolled in the Carroll County 4-H program or a county FFA program.

The scholarship recipients were Jenica Stoner of Lanark, Hannah Joens of Shannon, Ella Gunderson of Shannon, and Atlantis Kerkove of Savanna. Stoner plans on majoring nursing. Joens will study English. Gunderson intends on majoring in animal science. Kerkove will study pre-law with a criminal justice focus.

The $2,000 4-H Club grant was presented to the Clever Clovers 4-H Club. The grant will be used to fund the annual 4-H and FFA Livestock and Dairy judging contest.

The scholarships and grants are funded by the fair week’s ice cream stand and livestock auction proceeds and foundation donations.

For more information, email youthinagcarroll@gmail.com.