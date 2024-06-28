Whiteside Forum planning session is July 7

MORRISON – The Whiteside Forum will host a brainstorming session on Sunday, July 7, in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library to prepare for its upcoming 2024-2025 season.

The library is located at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison. The meeting will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

Residents also can send in ideas for topics, speakers or other suggestions to the group by text or email at any time.

For more information, call Marc Adami at 815-718-5347 or email him at marcadami53@gmail.com.