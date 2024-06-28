Etnyre Foundation awards grant to Lee County Council on Aging to enhance digital literacy for seniors

DIXON — The Lee County Council on Aging has been awarded a grant that will be dedicated to enhancing the digital literacy skills of senior citizens in Lee County.

Objectives of the grant include:

access to up-to-date technology and resources: The grant will enable the purchase of the latest technology, ensuring that elderly residents have access to modern tools and resources.

The grant will enable the purchase of the latest technology, ensuring that elderly residents have access to modern tools and resources. empowering seniors in the digital world: Through specialized programs, seniors will be taught how to confidently and independently navigate various digital platforms and tools.

Through specialized programs, seniors will be taught how to confidently and independently navigate various digital platforms and tools. fostering inclusion and belonging: This initiative will promote a sense of community inclusion, making sure that seniors feel connected and valued within the digital landscape.

This initiative will promote a sense of community inclusion, making sure that seniors feel connected and valued within the digital landscape. promoting lifelong learning and skill development: The Council on Aging is committed to continuous education, offering opportunities for older learners to develop new skills and pursue lifelong learning.

The grant money was provided from the Etnyre Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Etnyre Foundation for their support. This grant will make a significant difference in the lives of our senior citizens, providing them with the skills and confidence needed to engage in today’s digital society,” said Susie Welch, Lee County Council on Aging executive director. “Our goal is to ensure that no one is left behind in this digital age, and this grant brings us one step closer to achieving that.”

For more information about programs and services, call 815-288-9236.