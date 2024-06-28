Dixon Public Schools work to fill last open special education teacher position

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools is paying a stipend to recruit special education teachers, a position that school officials say is getting more difficult to fill.

At the Dixon School Board meeting Wednesday, June 26, Superintendent Margo Empen reminded the board, “it’s been increasingly difficult to recruit special education teachers.” On a positive note, she added, all those positions are filled except for one.

For the 2024-25 school year, the district has been providing a stipend of $12,000 to be paid on each payroll in equal portions to any new hire or existing district employee transferred into a special education position. The stipend works as an incentive to entice those with a Learning Behavior Specialist 1 endorsement – the training required by the Illinois State Board of Education to teach special education – to move or transfer from their current roles to fill district needs.

“This has been working beautifully with the folks that we’re hiring. They are very appreciative and they understand that it’s for one year,” Empen told the board.

Board member Linda Wegner agreed that these incentives are needed to fill special education teaching positions.

All of the positions have been filled except one. An existing DPS employee was transferred, a new hire was recruited from southern Illinois and another was recruited for Dixon High School. Per terms of an agreement with the Dixon Education Association, if the district was unable to fill all special education teaching positions by June 25, 2024, the district can use a contracted service to help fill the role. That position will remain posted online. The district will also continue to contact colleges and universities in hopes of recruiting an employee, Empen said.

“I am hopeful that we will continue to attract and maintain quality folks,” she said.

During a special board meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, the district will announce the remaining hires for the upcoming school year who are new to the district.

In other staffing news, the board: