Sauk Valley sports briefs: Sterling announces Hall of Fame class, Schott sinks hole in one

By Drake Lansman
Sterling's Mark Schott is pictured on June 5, 2024, after sinking a hole in one at Emerald Hill Golf Course's No. 15. He used a 5-iron. Witnessing the shot were Mike Hall and Rick Stokes. (Submitted )

Prep sports

Sterling announces Hall of Fame class: The Sterling High School Athletic Hall of Fame announced its 2024 class, which features one team and 10 individuals. The class will be officially inducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 during a ceremony at Centennial Auditorium that is open to the public.

Inductees include the 1970 boys basketball team, Joe Demory (2001 graduate), Mike Schneiderbauer (2012), Andrew Blackburn (2013), Keanu Interone (2013), Kallie Zuidema (2017), Jake Gebhardt (2018), Erin Long (2018), Trey Morse (2018), Nyrel Sullivan (2018), Tyler Willman (2018).

Local golf

Schott ace: On June 5, Sterling’s Greg Schott shot a hole-in-one at the par 3 No. 15 at Emerald Hill Golf Course in Sterling. He used a 5-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Mike Hall and Rick Stokes.

