Dixon boat docks closed for repairs after two unrelated incidents

Anthony Vargas, Roselle Baracoso and Mikey Soria of Chicago try their luck along the Rock River in Dixon Wednesday, June 26, 2024 near where the dock normally sits. Crews removed the dock for repairs after a tree speared the structure. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Two Dixon boat docks are out of service after two unrelated incidents Sunday, June 23. As of Wednesday, repairs are ongoing.

The dock at Heritage Crossing in downtown Dixon was “speared by a large tree” after storms hit the area late Sunday. The dock above the river dam off Assembly Place also was damaged that day because of a “boater error,” Assistant City Manager Matt Heckman said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Anthony Vargas, Roselle Baracoso and Mikey Soria of Chicago try their luck along the Rock River in Dixon Wednesday, June 26, 2024 near where the dock normally sits. Crews removed the dock for repairs after a tree speared the structure. (Alex T. Paschal)

City workers are handling the repairs for both docks, and the work is ongoing, Heckman said.

As of Wednesday, the dock at Heritage Crossing has been moved off-site for repairs, and the dock above the dam has been moved off the river bank.

The city hopes to have both docks up and running before the Petunia Festival, which is from July 3 to 7, but there is no official date set to get them back into the water, Heckman said.

He said “the river is pretty crazy right now,” and water levels are high after the recent rainfall.