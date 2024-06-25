Dixon High School announces April and May Hall of Fame honorees

DIXON — Dixon High School has announced students who were selected for the April and May Hall of Fame.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort; outstanding attitude toward the subject; leadership, and/or class participation.

Students selected for April are:

Art: Julissa Vargas

Business: Jayden Toms

Driver’s Education: Zander Schaefer

English: Jaycelynn Hunt

Foreign Language: Rachel Lance

Health: Allison Graham

Industrial Arts: Ben Zimmerman

Math: Mya Lewis

Music: Destiny Dickson

PE: Annelise Brown

Social Studies: Alexis Kemmeren

Social Studies: Emma Ferris

The Elks Teens of the Month for April are Annelise Brown and Alexis Kemmeren.

Hall of Fame students for May are:

Art: Lilah Sullivan

Business: Ella Davidson

Driver’s Education: Malaki Willstead

English: Lexzandria Germanson

Foreign Language: Solis Thompson

Health: Jack Redell

Industrial Arts: Garrett Zimmerman

Math: Kenny Sims

Math: Bella Barbee

Music: Zoey Varga

PE: David Laird

Social Studies: Avery Faley

Elks Teens of the Month are Kenny Sims and David Laird.