Dixon High School announces April and May Hall of Fame honorees

DIXON — Dixon High School has announced students who were selected for the April and May Hall of Fame.
Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort; outstanding attitude toward the subject; leadership, and/or class participation.
Students selected for April are:
Art: Julissa Vargas
Business: Jayden Toms
Driver’s Education: Zander Schaefer
English: Jaycelynn Hunt
Foreign Language: Rachel Lance
Health: Allison Graham
Industrial Arts: Ben Zimmerman
Math: Mya Lewis
Music: Destiny Dickson
PE: Annelise Brown
Social Studies: Alexis Kemmeren
Social Studies: Emma Ferris
The Elks Teens of the Month for April are Annelise Brown and Alexis Kemmeren.
Hall of Fame students for May are:
Art: Lilah Sullivan
Business: Ella Davidson
Driver’s Education: Malaki Willstead
English: Lexzandria Germanson
Foreign Language: Solis Thompson
Health: Jack Redell
Industrial Arts: Garrett Zimmerman
Math: Kenny Sims
Math: Bella Barbee
Music: Zoey Varga
PE: David Laird
Social Studies: Avery Faley
Elks Teens of the Month are Kenny Sims and David Laird.