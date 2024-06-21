Sterling police announce arrest of Rock Falls man in May 28 Lincolnway shooting

Sterling officer Jamie Russell (left) and Deputy Chief Pat Bartel investigate the scene of a shooting Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in the 2200 block of LIncolnway, Sterling. (Alex Paschal)

STERLING — Sterling police have announced the arrest of a Rock Falls man wanted in connection with a May shooting on East Lincolnway.

Daveon H. Lucas, 24, of Rock Falls, was arrested by the Markham Police Department in the 16600 block of Oxford Drive, Markham, in Cook County, according to a news release issued Friday by Sterling police. He was arrested on a Whiteside County warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Sterling police announced on May 29 that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lucas, who was wanted for the shooting that happened at 9:12 p.m. May 28 in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway, Sterling. As police arrived at the scene, they were notified a 28-year-old man had been shot at the location.

Police said they learned that the man was being taken by private vehicle to CGH Medical Center. He was later transferred to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford in serious condition, according to the release.

According to court records, Lucas appeared in Whiteside County Court on May 15 on four felony drug charges - possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was formally charged on Jan. 2 and was granted pretrial release. His next court appearance in that case is a pretrial conference set for 9 a.m. Aug. 21.

Lucas will be taken to the Whiteside County Jail in Morrison after the Markham Police Department processes his arrest. The warrant is a no-bond warrant, according to the release.