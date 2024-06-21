Extension offers several courses in Lee County

DIXON – Looking for a fun, approachable way to incorporate movement into daily life? Get up and dance.

Youths ages 8 to 14 will learn basic dance skills through games and activities that will help increase physical activity, promote a healthy lifestyle and decrease potential injury. They’ll get warmed up with balance, endurance, rhythm, stretching and more activities before diving into several dance styles, including ballet, lyrical, jazz, hip hop and kick, all in an inviting environment.

Get Up and Dance! is part of Sauk Valley Community College’s College for Kids. Sessions will be from 1 to 3 p.m. July 15 to 18 at SVCC, 173 Illinois Route 2, Dixon. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC. Space is limited. The cost to participate is $15. Questions regarding either session can be directed to Danielle Gapinski, 4-H youth development educator, at 815-632-3611 or des85@illinois.edu.

Other upcoming sessions include:

Lee Cloverbud Adventure from 4-6:30 p.m. June 27, Lee County 4-H Center, Amboy: Join Lee County 4-H for an exciting Cloverbud workshop where children ages 5 to 7 can immerse themselves in various fun, hands-on activities, crafts and games designed to spark creativity and curiosity. Spaces are limited, so be sure to register by June 24 at go.illinois.edu/LeeCloverbud. For information, call the Lee County Extension Office at 815-857-3525.

Wits Fitness, monthly workshop from 1to 3 p.m. July 8, KSB Town Square Center, Dixon: Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. The course will be offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 9 at CGH Health Foundation Community Room, Sterling. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling Beth Sterk at 815-625-4790, ext. 3977, or by emailing beth.sterk@cghmc.com

Whiteside and Carroll County 4-H Horse Show from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, Morrison: Whiteside and Carroll County 4-Hers will display their horsemanship skills in several categories throughout the day. The show starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds Horse Arena south of the grandstands at the back of the fairgrounds. The public is encouraged to attend, and admission is free. In case of rain, the event will be moved to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 14.

Whiteside 4-H Show from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 12 and 13, Whiteside County Fairgrounds, Morrison: Come see the work 4-H members have completed this year. The public is welcome, and admission is free. Youths will be displaying projects in more than 50 subject areas, including visual arts, small animals, woodworking, horticulture, foods and science. Bid on silent auction items from 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, through 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, to help support the 4-H Support Fund Scholarship program.

Kid-Cuterie Workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. July 12, Lee County Extension Office, Amboy: Calling all young food enthusiasts. Registration fee is $20, which covers the board, consumables and supplies. Secure your spot by July 5 at go.illinois.edu/kidcuterielee.

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention from 10 to 11 a.m. July 23-Sept. 11, Whiteside Extension Office, Sterling: Sessions will be from 10 to 11 a.m. July 23 and 24, July 30 and 31, Aug. 6 and 7, Aug. 13 and 14, Aug. 20 and 21, Aug. 27 and 28, and Sept. 3, 10 and 11. This eight-week program focuses on improving muscular strength, flexibility and fitness to prevent falls, with each session building on the previous one, making full program participation encouraged. For accommodations, email Kara at kara7@illinois.edu. Register online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideTaiChi.

Lee County 4-H Fair, 10 a.m. July 25 to 28, Lee County Fairgrounds, Amboy. Come see the work 4-H members have completed this year. The public is welcome. Youths will be displaying projects in more than 50 subject areas, including visual arts, livestock and small animals, horticulture, woodworking, foods and science.