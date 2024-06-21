Education notes: Sauk Valley-area students graduate from Kishwaukee College

MALTA – The following local students have completed the requirements for graduation from Kishwaukee College:

Amboy: Jacob Lee Hicks.

Ashton: McKenna Erdman.

Dixon: Imanol Aburto, Sydney Gwin, Mariah Hoffman.

Rock Falls: David Haenni, John T. Haenni.

Sublette: Eden Lindenmeyer.

Iowa State honors spring graduates

AMES – More than 4,450 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were May 9-11 at Hilton Coliseum. Local graduates include Emma Lutz of Rock Falls; Nathaniel Ahlers and Genea Garza, both of Sterling; and Ashley Althaus of Sublette.

Loras College announces spring 2024 dean’s list

DUBUQUE – Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved dean’s list status for the 2024 spring semester. Jordan Morthland of Rock Falls was named to the list.