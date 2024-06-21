Cooper, Mendez added to CGH Board of Trustees

STERLING – Larry Cooper and Julia Mendez, both of Sterling, recently were appointed as new trustees of the CGH Health Foundation Board.

Since 1987, the focus of the foundation has been to raise funds to sponsor health initiatives that serve Sauk Valley-area children and adults. As ambassadors for the 501(c)(3) corporation, the pair will assist with fundraising as well as help oversee the program/operating budget, policies and special events. They join a 15-member Board of Trustees.

Cooper is in his 49th year as a financial representative with Thrivent Financial. He served as Foundation Annual Appeal Business Division co-chair with his wife, Vicki, in 2023. He is a member of New Life Lutheran Church and has played a major role in fundraising for Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.

Mendez is a certified public accountant and business manager within the Large Power Systems Division of Caterpillar. During her 12-year career, she has held various accounting positions supporting the quarterly earnings release as well as marketing, digital and aftermarket programs. She has been active in her family’s local greenhouse business, as well.

The mission of the foundation is “Pursuing healthier lives for the people of the Sauk Valley.” It is the fund development corporation for all charitable contributions made to CGH Medical Center. Trustees and staff identify sources of philanthropic support for current and future needs of CGH and the community, whether for patient care, wellness, community service programs, equipment or capital needs.

Ninety percent of contributions are raised through the annual appeal. This year’s goal of $565,000 will fund 15 programs, including oncology, dementia and Ways to Wellness – the main focus of the campaign.

For information or to make a gift, call Foundation Executive Director Amanda Blaine at 815-625-0400, ext. 5672, email amanda.blaine@cghmc.com or go to www.cghmc.com/forms/giving-back.