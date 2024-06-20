BEST, IDES to host employer workshop June 25 in Sterling

STERLING — The Illinois Department of Employment Security and Business Employment Skills Team will host an employer workshop from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at IDES’ Sterling office, 406 Ave. C, Sterling.

Admission to the workshop is free.

Attendees can learn about the new apprenticeship, on-the-job and incumbent worker training programs. The workshop also features the States’ WorkShare program. The workshop will be led by Tammy Nehrkorn, a BEST employee.

Due to limited space, registration is encouraged to attend. Registration is due by Monday, June 24. To register, email Jane.Verplaetse@illinois.gov.