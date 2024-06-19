Woodlawn Arts Academy to host teen writers conference Aug. 3

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, will host a Light on Mental Health Teen Writers Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Admission to the conference is intended for teens ages 11 to 18.

Participants can learn how to use creative writing forms to manage and improve mental health. The conference features fantasy, poetry, journalism, nonfiction, short stories and how to use writing as a tool to manage mental health and well-being workshops. Lunch will be provided.

The conference costs $45 per person. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com, call 815-626-4278, or visit the academy. Financial assistance will be provided. To apply, visit the academy’s main office or download an application from the academy’s website.

Adults also can receive youth mental health first-aid certification. Attendees will be able to learn how to help identify, understand and respond to mental health signs and substance abuse challenges in children and adolescents.

The conference’s adult portion is free. Pre-registration is required to attend. To register, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com, call 815-626-4278 or visit the academy.