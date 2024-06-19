Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Media sports roundup

Prep tennis

Oregon HS adds tennis: The Rochelle Township High School board approved a pilot two-year co-op program with Oregon HS on Monday in boys and girls tennis. Oregon did not have a tennis team, and it will be the first sport to co-op at Rochelle. RTHS Superintendent Jason Harper said the main reason for the move is to increase numbers on both teams. Oregon has a co-op with Byron HS in boys and girls swimming and with Winnebago in boys and girls bowling.

Local golf

Emerald Hill: The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association competed Tuesday with the play of the day being reduce two par 5′s to par for 18 holes, and reduce one par 5 to par in nine holes. Taking first were Jennifer Paige (18 holes) and Pat Twining (nine holes). Connie Wolber (18) and Sherry Wells (9) took second place and Sylvia Wiersema (18) took third. Jane Minard and Sue Nestor tied for third in nine holes. Paige had the top birdies mark and Wiersema was closest to the pin. Paige had the low gross in 18 holes and Twining had low gross in nine holes. Paige also had low putts in 18 and Karla Anderson had low putts in nine.