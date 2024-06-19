Extension courses offered in Whiteside, Carroll counties

MORRISON — Looking for something to do? Here is a list of upcoming Extension courses set in Whiteside and Carroll counties.

Cooking with Vegetables, Carroll County Master Gardeners, 5 p.m. June 27 and July 25, Mount Carroll Library. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Mount Carroll Library for a monthly lesson on cooking with cabbage in June and cucumbers in July. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes. A new vegetable will be featured each month, and recipes will be created. To register for this program, contact the library at 815-244-1751.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, 1:30-3 p.m. July 10, Henry C. Adams Memorial Library, Prophetstown. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling the library at 309-714-2699.

Whiteside & Carroll County 4-H Horse Show, 8:30-4 p.m. July 11, Whiteside County Fairgrounds, Morrison. Whiteside and Carroll County 4-Hers will display their horsemanship skills in several categories throughout the day. The show starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds Horse Arena (south of the grandstands at the back of the fairgrounds). The public is encouraged to come and entrance is free. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, July 14, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Whiteside 4-H Show, 9-4:30 p.m. July 12-13, Whiteside County Fairgrounds, Morrison. Come see the amazing work 4-H members have completed this year. The public is welcome and entrance is free. Youths will be displaying projects in more than 50 subject areas, including visual arts, small animals, woodworking, horticulture, foods and science. Bid on fantastic silent auction items from 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, through 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, to help support the 4-H Support Fund Scholarship program.

Cooking with Vegetables, Carroll County Master Gardeners, 5 p.m. July 15, Thomson Library. Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a monthly lesson on cooking with cucumbers. Learn the basics of planting, harvesting and creating recipes. A new vegetable will be featured each month, and recipes will be created. To register for this program, contact the library at 815-259-2480.

Passport to the World, 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 17, 24, and 31, Savanna Public Library. Embark on a global journey with “Passport to the World” at the Savanna Public Library. Do you have a passion for travel and a curiosity about different cultures? Join Illinois Extension for an enriching program where you’ll explore diverse countries and traditions from around the globe. This interactive series invites participants to discover fascinating facts, traditions and landmarks from various countries. Registration is required, and you can sign up online at go.illinois.edu/passport2theworld.

Adult Mental Health First Aid, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 22, Mount Carroll Library. Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in adults. This training will also provide you with the skills needed to offer and provide initial help and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. The training features a 2-hour online self-paced pre-training course and a six-hour live, in-person session. The pre-training course can be taken at your convenience. Registration is required at go.illinois.edu/mcadultmentalhealth.

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, 10-11 a.m. July 23-Sept. 11, Whiteside Extension Office, Sterling. Join Family Life Educator Kara Schweitzer for the Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Program, with sessions held from 10-11 a.m. July 23 and 24, July 30 and 31, Aug. 6 and 7, Aug. 13 and 14, Aug. 20 and 21, Aug. 27 and 28, Sept. 3, and Sept. 10 and 11. This eight-week program focuses on improving muscular strength, flexibility and fitness to prevent falls, with each session building on the previous one, making full program participation encouraged. For accommodations, contact Kara at kara7@illinois.edu. Register online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideTaiChi.

Carroll Cloverbud Capers, 10-11:30 a.m. July 24, Carroll County Extension Office, Mt. Carroll. Join Carroll County 4-H for an exciting Cloverbud workshop where children aged 5-7 can immerse themselves in various fun, hands-on activities, crafts and games designed to spark creativity and curiosity. This is a fantastic opportunity for young kids to learn, play, and make new friends in a supportive and engaging environment. Spaces are limited, so be sure to register by July 22 at go.illinois.edu/CarrollCloverbud. For more information, contact the Carroll County Extension Office at 815-244-9444.

Carroll 4-H Candy Creations, 2-3:30 p.m. July 24, CC Farm Bureau Hall. Join us for a fun and educational candy-making class hosted by Carroll County 4-H and Illinois Extension. This hands-on class is perfect for kids aged 8-18 who are interested in learning how to make delicious treats. Registration deadline is July 22 online at go.illinois.edu/CarrollCandymaking. Spaces are limited, so be sure to register early to secure your spot. For more information, contact the Carroll County 4-H Office at 815-244-9444.