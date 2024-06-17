U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge repairs begin June 24

The Gateway Bridge carries U.S. 30 across the Mississippi River at Fulton to Clinton, Iowa. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that weather permitting, maintenance on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will begin Monday, June 24.

The work will close the bridge for three nights, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. A marked detour will direct motorists to use U.S. 67 and Iowa/Illinois 136 during the project.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.