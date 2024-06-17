Education notes: Palumbo named to Central Methodist University’s dean’s list

FAYETTE, Mo. — Central Methodist University has announced the students included on the spring 2024 dean’s list.

Elizabeth Jo Palumbo, of Morrison, was among those who earned recognition. A total of 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Morrison, Erie students honored at Bradley University

PEORIA — More than 1,700 students were named to Bradley University’s dean’s list for spring 2024. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a full-time student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the list are Jade Nickerson of Erie; Tyler Valdez of Dixon; Megan Schave of Chadwick; Clara Bush and Sofia Scott, both of Morrison; and Torey Leverton of Lanark.