Beyond Trim: Grilled strawberry shortcake is a luscious summer dessert

In the summer I love it when you can cook your whole meal outside on the grill, including dessert! One of my favorite summer desserts is strawberry shortcake and several years ago I learned how to make a delicious grilled version.

It starts with a store-bought angel food cake. You might not know this but if you are going to eat cake, angel food is one of the lightest, lowest calorie choices. A 13-ounce cake cut into 12 slices is less than 75 calories per serving. Add a few fresh strawberries (also grilled) and you have a sweet treat for only 100 calories, give or take.

Angel food cake is made with egg whites, sugar and flour. When you grill the cake slices the sugar burns a little bit and brings out the flavor, so your grilled cake slices taste a bit like toasted marshmallow. It only takes seconds on hot grill high to toast the cake and warm up the strawberries. (If you are one of those twisted individuals who enjoys the burnt marshmallows you can leave your cake on the grill a bit longer.)

No sugar is added to the strawberries but grilling them makes them warm and extra sweet tasting!

Recipe:

1 13 oz. prepared angel food cake cut into 12 slices.



1 quart whole fresh strawberries, washed and dried.



Heat grill to high. Put the cakes slices on the grill, cut side down for 30-60 seconds. Place the whole strawberries on the grill. Watch closely! Flip the cake and strawberries and grill an additional 30-60 seconds. Serve while warm. Garnish with chocolate syrup and/or whipped topping if desired.

Makes 12 servings. Nutrition details (for cake and 1/2 cup strawberries): 105 calories, 20g carbohydrate, 3g protein, 0g fat.

This is a nice light dessert for any time but it’s great for company. Imagine the surprised reaction when you start throwing cake and strawberries on the grill! Serve with a knife and fork so that your guests can cut off a slice of strawberry and bit of cake for the perfect bite.

For an even healthier option you can dispense with the cake entirely. Grilled fruit makes for a great summer dessert or side dish. Try grilling pineapple, peaches, plums and apricots. You will be amazed by the flavors!