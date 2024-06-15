Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties June 1-7, 2024

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Francisco Cadenas and Beatriz A. Cadenas to Austin R. Stevens and Alexis M. Munoz, 914 Brook Meadow Drive, Compton, $364,000.

Gregory L. Hicks and Millard L. Hicks to 836 Upland LLC, 311 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $150,000.

Robert G. Angier and Velta Angier to Stephanie O. Sofolo, 1915 Sunnydale Road, Dixon, $120,000.

Mayra Ortiz to Robin Lee Knapik and Richard A. Knapik, one parcel in May Township, $15,500.

Danny J. Nauman and Laurie A. Nauman to Jonathan C. Morrissey, 15 E. Bluff St., Amboy, $164,672.

Andrew L. Near II, co-trustee, Carol A. Near, co-trustee, Andrew L. Near II Trust and Carol A. Near Trust to G&G Construction LLC, 692 Penrose Road, Dixon, $18,000.

Jeffrey A. Stockhausen and Cheryl M. Stockhausen to Richard Ginel and Vanessa Ginel, one parcel in May Township, $15,000.

Traci S. Cole to Jo Ann Larsen, one parcel in May Township, $92,000.

Lorraine Joan Subra, trustee, and Jorraine Joan Subra Trust to Robert T. Royce and Barbara R. Royce, one parcel in May Township, $25,000.

Christian J. Geisler Jr. to Fowler Micheline and Ricky Kruse, one parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Josh and Lesley Kastner to Amanda M. Wike, 1925 Philip Drive, Dixon, $400,000.

David T. Fritts, Stephen Aurand and Lesley Kastner, 710 E. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $145,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Karrian Rosenwinkel, 701 Sinnissippi St., Dixon, $275,000.

Mildred A. Hodapp to Peter J. Popovich and Bianca G. Popovich, 1102 S. Hill Drive, Dixon, $167,500.

Plowman Investments LLC to Paul and Debra Mellen, 189 Deer Chase, Dixon, $8,000.

Summit Ag Fund III LLP to Michael Feece and Troy Feece, one parcel in Willow Creek Township, $900,000.

Anne F. Post to Devin A. Heyob and Ashley K. Heyob, 1906 Mound Hill Road, Dixon, $285,000.

Sherri Ludens and David Ludens to Jennifer Stockton and Homer Stockton, 719 E. Third St., Dixon, $105,000.

Derry J. Sheridan and Jeanne A. Sheridan to Xavier Oneil Barrera, 511 Harmon Road, Harmon, $179,900.

Clayton North, Adrienne North and Adrienne Banks to Jennifer J. Popovich and Harrison R. McCoy, 1008 Idlewild Drive, Dixon, $166,000.

Carolyn R. Chin and Lawrence J. Dunphy to Carolyn F. Chin, one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Kristalle A. Stumpf to Ashley A. Almquist and Kelsie J. Kluck, 1002 Mary Ave., Dixon, $180,000.

Jeffrey A. Lilja, Lisa A. Grisar and Lisa A. Lilja to Elizabeth V. Murphy, 02-15-15-328-018, $230,000.

Bombdigity Real Estate LLC to Timatt Real Estate Master Series LLC Series 10, 628 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $585,000.

Virginia M. Eckhart and Janet Eckhart to Janet Aleen Schneider and Kent Lee Schneider, 1204 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $161,000.

William H. Andrew II and Mindy L. Andrew to Jan Nasiadka, 210-216 Timber Creek Drive, Amboy, $267,000.

Quit claim deeds

Tina M. Strohmayer to Rodney J. Strohmayer Jr., 225 N. Sycamore St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Luz A. Lopez to Melissa Diaz, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Ruth E. Wright Wood, John R. Wright, James L. Wright, Janice S. Wright, Larry A. Wright and Leland E. Wright to Ruth E. Wright Wood, trustee, and Ruth E. Wright Trust No. 3-08, one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

Phillip E. Headlee and Lorna M. Headlee to Phillip E. Headlee and Lorna M. Headlee, 1611 W. Third St., Dixon, $0.

Maria Cabral and Mara Gudino to Elizabeth and Andrew Kalvans, one parcel in Sublette Township, $13,000.

Bryan Kelly to William Colton Ulrey, one parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Mary C. McDonald, trustee, Mary C. McDonald Living Trust, Charles D. McDonald, trustee, and Charles D. McDonald Living Trust to Mary C. McDonald and Charles D. McDonald, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Irene C. Marcus, trustee, Costas B. Marcus Revocable Living Trust, Betsy B. Marcus Revocable Living Trust, John Charles Bradshaw, trustee, and Charles Max Bradshaw Trust to Acetrader 235 LLC, four parcels in Brooklyn Township, $2,700,000.

Executors

Janet M. Widolff and Michael J. Widolff to Steven P. Widolff, trustee, Steven P. Widolff Living Trust, Paula S. Widolff, trustee, and Paula S. Widolff Living Trust, one parcel in Lee Center Township, $420,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff and Hayley L. Paulson to Dark Land Trust No. 1 and Thomas D. Murray, trustee, 515 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $0.

Deed

Joseph T. Morrissey and Daniel J. Morrissey to Daniel J. Morrissey, three parcels in Marion Township, and 745 Halligan Road, Amboy, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Thomas L. Langenfeld and Diane L. Langenfeld to Brandon Langenfeld, 443 Pine Hill Drive, Dixon, $0.

Charles D. McDonald and Mary C. McDonald to Emily Gallegos, Charles McDonald Jr. and Christopher Neumann, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Tax deed

Lee County clerk to MS Investment Group Inc., 321 Depot Ave., Dixon, $0.

Lease agreement

Joseph M. Wiggins, trustee, Harold A. Wiggins Family Trust, Harold A. Wiggins Trust No. 101, Joseph M. Wiggins, trustee, and Barbara J. Wiggins Trust No. 102 to Wiggins Solar LLC, 1572 Route 52, Dixon, $0.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Vermave LLC to Susan B. Lanphere, 402 W. Second St., Prophetstown, $68,000.

Katherine J. Delaney to Joshua S. Huizenga, 8495 Grennan Road, Fenton, $160,000.

Lucas D. Howard, Spring M. Schick, Casey J. Lester and Justin J. Lester to Dana Lynn Johnson, 410 S. Cherry St., Morrison, $62,900.

David A. Goodell and Casey L. Goodell to David A. Goodell Trust and Casey L. Goodell Trust, 203 E. Third St., Prophetstown, three parcels in Portland Township and three other parcels, $0.

Misty Bielema to Lindsay R. Dail and Aaron R. Dail, 13870 Moline Road, Erie, $160,000.

Aaron J. Peters, Austin J. Peters and Ashley E. Lewis to Clayton J. North and Adrienne K. North, 17583 Covell Road, Morrison, $225,000.

Daniel B. Nafziger and Jane L. Nafziger to Daniel B. Nafziger Trust and Jane L. Nafziger Trust, 13794 Spring Hill Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Jennifer Jellerichs to Ashlyn Kessen and Nathan Behmlander, 709 Avenue C, Sterling, $68,000.

Geneva Sue Grebler to Cody Neil Walker, 25002 Indian Ridge Road, Sterling, $30,000.

Melvin L. Reglin and Fidela Marie Reglin to Gordon E. Harris Jr., 1312 14th Ave., Sterling, $46,000.

Douglas M. Freed and Janet L. Freed to Kathleen M. Williams, 1405 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $225,000.

Monica Garcia Nettz and Brooke Garcia Nettz to Monique Sophia Gimbal and Matthew John Gimbal, 701 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $205,000.

Mark D. Volrath to 2 Palms LLC, 13514 Deer Trace Drive, Morrison, $0.

Gail L. Kerns to Gail L. Kerns and Cody L. Kerns, one parcel in Erie Township and 1015 Main St., Erie, $0.

Nancy A. Richardson to Amanda Passno, 603 Fifth Ave., Erie, $75,000.

Calvin J. Johnson to Bruce Johnson, 410 Second Ave. East, Lyndon, $30,000.

Bruce Johnson to David A. Matuszewich, 410 Second Ave. East, Lyndon, $20,000.

Shirley L. Collinge to Roy A. Reymer Trust and Kathy L. Reymer Trust, one parcel in Fenton Township, $180,000.

Jeffrey Zajicek and Michael Easley to Joseph L. Regenwether, 1304 14th Ave., Fulton, $172,000.

Debra A. Gramer, Dawn M. Petersen and Wesley A. Letcher to Austin K. Byers and Nicole R. Letcher, 1220 First Ave., Fulton, $150,000.

Jestun Gatz to city of Sterling, 304 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $14,000.

Quit claim deeds

Debra G. Fonder to city of Sterling, 406 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $0.

Robert W. and Patricia K. Lockwood to Robert W. Lockwood, trustee, Patricia K. Lockwood, trustee, and Lockwood Family Trust, 106 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $0.

Jesus Castillo to Sergio Cruz Diaz, 1007 Charles St., Rock Falls, $0.

Charles T. Dykstra to Charles T. Dykstra Family Trust and Mardelle Dykstra Family Trust, 1001 Fourth St., Fulton, 408 10th Ave., Fulton, one parcel in Fulton Township, 410 10th Ave., Fulton, and 1213 Fourth St., Fulton, $0.

Christine L. Huizenga, Aaron L. Huizenga, Anthony L. Huizenga, Donald J. Huizenga and Richard L. Huizenga Estate to Aaron L. Huizenga, Anthony L. Huizenga and Donald J. Huizenga, 1119 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $0.

Christine L. Huizenga to Aaron L. Huizenga, Anthony L. Huizenga and Donald J. Huizenga, one parcel in Garden Plain Township, $0.

Trista L. Garza to Amador Garza, 4107 Emerson Road, Sterling, $0.

Jacob S. Heald to Jacob S. Heald and Tanine Durden, 300 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Dustin R. Thompson to Jodi A. Kuepker, 511 E. Fifth St., Rock Falls, 1008 W. Sixth St., Sterling, and 1210 W. 16th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustee deeds

Kristine A. Gallardo, trustee, Kraig E. Schweiss, trustee, Edward F. Schweiss Trust and Corrine D. Schweiss Trust to Catherin Rogers, 802 W. 13th St., Sterling, $130,000.

Robert J. Holst Trust to 2 Palms LLC, 13514 Deer Trace Drive, Morrison, $375,000.

Josephine A. Guest Trust and William A. Guest Sr. Trust to Courtney Petersen, 710 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $80,000.

Executors

Robert W. Smith estate to Blake B. Elliott, 1801 English St., Rock Falls, $143,000.

Deed

Don E. Charleston, Kathleen A. Deschepper, Crystal Wade and sale officer to Sterling Federal Bank, 2008 15th Ave., Sterling, $59,000.

Heirship

Steven J. Lester estate to Lucas D. Howard, $0.

Christine L. Huizenga and Richard L. Huizenga estate, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Neil R. Doty and Valerie N. Doty to Debra J. Spreitzer, 207 West St., Monroe Center, $95,000.

Jeffrey S. Metzger to Benjamin Hall, 208 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $262,000.

Kimberly M. Vanderpal to Doug and Samantha Taylor, 311 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $244,000.

Mark and Debra Gale to Brandon Beckman, third party, one parcel in Byron Township, $7,500.

Maia Johnson to Hailey E. Thompson and Keanon S. Voss, 107 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $178,500.

Gordon J. and Laurie A. Gottschalk to Sergio Martinez, 103 E. Third St., Byron, $170,000.

Neal P. Soles and Charity L. Soles to DStar4 LLC, one parcel on Kylewood Drive, Stillman Valley, in Marion Township, $25,000.

David C. and Amy S. Eder to Joshua Hielsberg, 404 E. Fifth St., Byron, $160,000.

David A. and Lisa C. Johnson to Virgil Toepfer, 430 W. Pershing St., Stillman Valley, $219,900.

John Richared Reed to Rr & Kg Properties LLC, 512 S. Ash Ave., Forreston, $0.

Janet Godenius to Erik E. and Cassandra Pleskovitch, 214 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $2,500.

Quit claim deeds

Lawrence E. Bushman to Advantage Holdings LLC, 303 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $30,000.

Gary L. Treese to Gary L. Treese and Daryl J. Messenger, 412 E. Second St., Byron, $0.

Trustee deeds

Carrie I. McMichael, trustee, and Harold W. McMichael Trust to GSN Rental Properties LLC, one parcel in Byron Township and 118 Hillside Drive, Polo, $146,000.

Ryan W. Thomas, trustee, Kristina M. Thomas, trustee and Ryan and Kristina Thomas Rev Trust to Rodd E. Pope and Karen Pope, 6475 E. Possum Trail, Oregon, $273,000.

Lori L. Steele, trustee, and Lori L. Steele Lv Trust to Lori L. Steele, trustee, and Lori L. Steele Lv Trust, 1684 Mt. Morris Road, Mount Morris, $0.

Executors

Robert Laidig, deceased, by executor, and estate of Robert C. Laidig to Joshua G. Kastner, 3772 W. Illinois St., Dixon, $135,000.

Deeds in trust

Merle B. Haselton and Aubra D. Palermo to Merle B. Haselton, trustee, Aubra D. Palermo, trustee, and Merle B. Haselton and Aubra D. Palermo Family Trust, 5800 E. Skinner Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Jay P. Horton and Christine A. Horton to Jay P. Horton, trustee, Christine A. Horton, trustee, and Jay P. and Christine A. Horton Marital Trust, 7674 N. Rothwell Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

James L. Stukenberg, trustee, and James L. Stukenberg Trust to Christensen Acres LLC, 4207 W. Town Line Road, Leaf River, $1,424,456.

Jill R. Lindquist, trustee, Lawrence J. Lindquist Trust and Hyecha Lindquiest Trust to Jill R. Lindquist Trust and Jonathan C. Lindquist Trust, 8418 E. Winnebago Lane, Byron, $0.

