Softball: ICA All-State softball teams announced; Sterling’s Sienna Stingley named first team

Sterling’s Sienna Stingley fires a pitch against Rockridge earlier this season at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois Coaches Association announced this year’s All-State softball selections in all four classes on Saturday evening, with a number of area players selected.

Sterling senior pitcher Sienna Stingley was the lone first-team selection in the Sauk Valley area, receiving the distinction in Class 3A following a standout career and record-breaking spring season with the Western Big 6 Conference champion Golden Warriors. She was on the second team a year ago.

Sterling senior infielder Ady Waldschmidt was a third-team selection.

For Dixon, junior outfielder Bailey Tegeler also was a third-team choice in Class 3A.

In Class 2A, Morrison junior pitcher and infielder Bella Duncan was a second-team selection, and senior infielder Jordan Eads was a third-team pick.

In Class 1A, Fulton senior infielder Brooklyn Brennan was a second-team selection. Fellow Steamer Reese Germann, a junior, was a third-team selection outfielder, along with classmate pitcher Addison Hartman and freshman outfielder Zoe Kunau.

For Newman Central Catholic, senior outfielder Madison Duhon was a second-team selection for the Comets, along with senior pitcher and infielder Jess Johns.