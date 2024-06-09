Fritts selects Franklin Grove business for monthly highlight

State Rep. Brad Fritts, left, presents Rooney's with a certificate declaring the business as his business highlight selection for May. (Photo provided by state Rep. Bradley Fritts' office)

DIXON — For his June 2024 local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Rooney’s in Franklin Grove.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“I chose to honor Rooney’s for my June local business highlight because of their deep-rooted values of family and community,” Fritts said. “They are heavily involved with charity work in our area, specifically helping children facing homelessness and children battling cancer.”

Rooney’s was officially founded in 2019 by owners John and Amy Lauer. They wanted to design a local community-focused establishment that incorporates old aspects of the Rooney building with their new design, such as building the bar top out of the old flooring.

“John and Amy are assets to our community who had a goal to ‘create an environment that makes customers feel safe and supported to come in however they please’. I believe they have accomplished that mission and are a great example of the benefit of community-driven businesses that have a positive impact on their customers,” Fritts said.

Rooney’s is located at 119 N. Elm St. in Franklin Grove.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.