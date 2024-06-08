Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for May 24-31, 2024

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Richard V. Decesare to John J. Lauer, 518 E. Fourth St., Rock Falls, $45,000.

Maxine A. Stern to Khiem Le and Thanh Danh Nguyen, 1304 Waters Court, Sterling, $160,000.

Michael L. Steele to Zachary M. Coon, 1214 12th St., Erie, $70,000.

Marilyn G. Carlson to Terry and Rhonda Schroeder, one parcel in Newton Township on Frog Pond Road, Erie, $5,000.

Edith L. Dillion to Daniel S. Parnham, 407 N. Lime St., Albany, $100,000.

Nicolas A. Velasquez to Bernice LLC, 710 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $53,000.

Double Diamond Investments LLC to Brandon W. Johnson, 2105 Sixth St., Fulton, $113,300.

Lisa K. Johnson to Louise Hrebecky, 1210 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $102,000.

Donald R. Wilson to Ricky L. Slick, two parcels in Sterling Township on Seventh Avenue, Sterling, $28,000.

Brandi K. Taylor to Nichole A. Reyes and Brayden Reyes, 1102 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $73,000.

Jimmie V. Pack to Efrain and Benigna Flores, 711 E. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $137,000.

Gage A. and Rebecca R. Parks to Patricia J. Geras, 603 Genesee Ave., Morrison, $110,000.

Joseph A. and Marcia Holmbo to Aaron Themas, 1016 15th Ave., Fulton, $73,000.

Nichole R. Letcher to Madilyn K. Gray, 602 Sixth St., Fulton, $98,000.

Elizabeth A. and Richard A. Barnhart, to Sonia O. Rios and Jose G. Diaz Bustamante, 808 W. 18th St., Sterling, $99,000.

Sherry R. Law to Efrain M. Sandoval and Megan L. Hippen Sandoval, 501 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $135,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of HUD, 1407 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $100.

James M. Juarez, Joseph J. Juarez, Johanna J. Wagner, John J. Juarez Jr. And John J. Juarez Jr. Estate to Joseph J. Juarez, 1809 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Barbara J. Schaver, trustee and Kenneth W. Schaver Trust to Barbara Jo Schaver Trust, 326 N. Jackson St., Morrison, $0.

Kalyan Investments LLC to Catherine I. and Gary W. Adkins, 937 Melody Hills, Fulton, $355,000.

Karen F. Shaner to Blake M. Brokop, 14782 Norrish Road, Morrison, $190,000.

Quit claim deeds

Robert M. Hutton, Teresa M. Hutton, Shannon P. Decker and Autumn E. Decker to Shannon P. and Autumn E. Decker, 8780 Burns Road, Fenton, $0.

Carly F. Ebersole to Austin A. Ebersole, 29418 Capp Road, Sterling, $0.

Dan Cornwell and Jeffrey Silva to Jeffrey Silva and Pamela Silva, 24991 Como Road, Sterling, $0.

Lucas J. Shank to Lucas J. and Nicole L. Shank, 28690 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $0.

Trustee deeds

Todd W. Weinrich, trustee, and Kathryn E. Weinrich Trust to Kiley Jo Johnson, 1201 E. Lefevre Road, Sterling, $117,000.

Farmers National Bank, trustee, Dale A. Burkholder Trust and Yvonne R. Burkholder Trust to Terrence J. Wieneke and Luann R. Wieneke, 305 E. High St., Morrison, $239,500.

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Joshua McPherson, 1112 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $80,000.

Brian Tribley Family Trust and Elizabeth Tribley Family Trust to Scott A. Bush, 15131 Vans Road, Fulton, $130,000.

Michale T. Young Trust to Jeffrey V. and Kiersten R. Amport, trustees, Mga Joint Trust, 12822 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $420,000.

Eleanor J. Nelson Family Trust and Delmer R. Nelson Family Trust to Alec J. Schroeder and Corinne R. Leonhardt, 160 Riverview Drive, Albany, $145,000.

Executors

Sharon A. King Estate to Michelle A. King and Sharon A. King Trust, 1811 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Charlene R. Hinds Estate to Charles M. Hinds and Marva L. Whitney, 2191 Harvey Road, Albany, $0.

Deeds

Brian K. Tribley and Elizabeth A. Tribley to Tribley Elizabeth Family Trust and Brian Tribley Family Trust, 15131 Vans Road, Fulton, and one parcel in Garden Plain Township, $0.

Suzanne R., Emily S. and Elizabeth J. Palumbo to Suzanne R. Palumbo Trust, four parcels in Clyde Township, 20948 Yorktown Road, Morrison, and one parcel in Genesee Township, $0.

Dennis and Kathleen Devers to Dennis Devers Trust and Kathleen Devers Trust, 1114 Shore Acres Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Jeri D. Misfeldt Trust and Kevin D. Misfeldt Trust to Jeri D. Misfeldt Trust and Kevin D. Misfeldt Trust, 402 Walnut St., Erie, and one parcel in Erie Township, $0.

Heirship

Joseph J. Juarez and John J. Juarez Jr. Estate to James M. Juarez, Joseph J. Juarez, Johanna J. Wagner and John J. Juarez Jr., 1809 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Laruel A. Faber to Gage Faber and Nicole Sheets, one parcel on Chestnut St. in Brooklyn Township in Compton and 310 First St., Compton, $117,500.

Larry G. Menz to the village of Paw Paw, 311 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Ramos Properties LLC to Julia J. Shinault, 824 Zuend Court, Dixon, $155,000.

Jonathan Gieson and Linda Gieson to Cris T. Swanson, 1527 Edens Place, Dixon, $189,000.

Randolph T. Baker to Lp Htims, 352 Waterfront Drive, Dixon, $65,000.

Wanda L. Macklin to Matthew Macklin and Jaclyn Macklin, 1911 Locust Road, Steward, $324,000.

Bruce E. Keller, co-trustee, Edwin D. Yingling, co-trustee, and Timber Creek Trust No. 84 to Megan Blackburn and Jacob Blackburn, 723 Keller Drive, Dixon, and 727 Keller Drive, Dixon, $32,850.

Larry G. and Karen R. Setchell to Jeffrey L. and Lynette S. Verbout, 1921 Widlecat Drive, Dixon, $492,500.

Vidal Lopez Ruiz to Joseph Pichon, 703 Evans Ave., Ashton, $180,000.

Corrine Torres to Jason Schuetz and Josh Zink, one parcel in Dixon Township and one parcel on Pump Factory Road, Dixon, $50,700.

Lawrence H. Serrurier and Suzanne D. Serrurier to Regina M. Gorup, one parcel in May Township, $14,000.

Rachel J. Leighton to Melanie D. Salinas Haro, one parcel in May Township, $20,000.

Donald Okey Payne Jr. To Nove A. Pacalso and Paula Jane M. Pacalso, one parcel in May Township, $7,500.

Joshua C. and Mackenzie P. Shipman to Tina M. and Brandon V. Boettcher, 734 N. Dement, Dixon, $185,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Estela Gonzalez, 708 Paddock Ave., Ashton, $134,900.

Alan Toomsmen to Toomsmen Rentals LLC, 1311 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Joseph Sbarbora to Donald F. Noble Jr., one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

Nikolaus J. Belan to Mackenzie F. Belan, 300 N. Front St., Sublette, $0.

Bonnie J. Bodmer to Kellie J. Levan and Bonnie J. Bodmer, 407 Steward St., Steward, $0.

Trustee deeds

James J. Marshall, trustee, James J. Marshall Trust, Cheryl A. Marshall, trustee and Cheryl A. Marshall Trust to Marshall Family Real Estate Holdings LLC, 630 Palmyra Road, Dixon, one parcel in Dixon Township and 916 Eustace Dr. Dixon, $0.

Richard D. Collins, trustee, Richard D. Collins Trust, Catherine A. Collins, trustee, and Catherine A. Collins Trust to Cracres LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

Eric V. Martin, trustee, and Martin Family Trust to Eric V. Martin, trustee, Valerie A. Martin, trustee, Eric Martin Trust and Valerie Martin Trust, 1132 White Rock Dr., Dixon, $160,000.

Stanley A. Miller, trustee, Sharon G. Miller, trustee, and Miller Trust No. 2020 to Steven A. Miller Co., trustee, Wendy A. Miller Co., trustee, Steven A. Miller Trust and Wendy A. Miller Trust, 701 Forest Park Drive, Dixon, $220,000.

Annette M. Swift, trustee, and Rheta M. Wetsel Trust to Annette M. Swift, 1221 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $0.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff, Patricia M. Sutton, Allan D. Heffernan, Kipp E. Meyers, Michale V. Sutton and Allan O. Heffernan to Clayton and Ella Grim, 627 E. Main St., Amboy, $59,000.

Deeds

Musa Zendeli, independent executor, Gezime Osmani, independent executor and Sefer Selmani to Nuri Selmani and Ljirim Selmani, 226 S. Washington Ave., Amboy, 217 E. Main St., Amboy, 205 E. Main St., Amoby, and 298 Wasson Road, Amboy, $0.

Deeds in trust

Robert L. and Cynthia L. Fassler to Robert L. Fassler, trustee, Cynthia L. Fassler and Fassler Family Trust, 938 N. Bend Road, Dixon, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Dennis L. and Helen M. Moore, to Dennis L. Moore Co., trustee, Helen M. Moore Co., trustee, Dennis L. Moore Trust and Helen M. Moore Trust, two parcels in May Township, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Adelaid E. Butler to Thomas F. Butler III and Kevin T. Butler, 333 Fox Trot, Dixon, $0.

Richard W. Helander and Doris A. Helander to Aaron W. Helander and Alex R. Helander, 2052 Illinois Route 26, Dixon, and 2048 Illinois Route 26, Dixon, $0.

Francis G. Hahn to Robert L. Hahn, one parcel in Viola Township, $0.

Barbara M. Fane to Marty A. Fane, 1412 Hemlock Ave., Dixon, $0.

Shamiran Selmani to Agim Selmani, 1308 Peoria Ave., Dixon, $0.

Fred R. Full to Christina J. Full, 775 Evelynn Rose Lane, Dixon, $0.

Marlene S. Heckman to Lisa Miller and Tracy Holden, 703 E. Third St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

David L. and Carla J. Wagner to Patricia A. Bolin-Callahan, 304 N. Division Ave., Polo, $90,000.

Dane M. and Andrea L. Murray to Connie Guillien, 2 S. Gale Road, Oregon, $250,000.

Kelly J. Kempson and Kelly J. Wilson to Kelli P and Jacob M. Abell, 750 W. Sixth Ave., Rochelle, $156,000.

Diana A. Singleton, Diana A. Brizuela and Martin Brizuela to Juan G. Munoz, 800 W. First Ave., Rochelle, $130,000.

Bradley S. and Angela Johnson to Delaney Daly, 104 N. Sixth St., Oregon, $187,000.

Holcomb Bank to David and Ali Rossi, 10463 E. Deer Creek Court, Rochelle, $25,000.

Village of Forreston to Illinois Department of Transportation, 301 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $400.

Gary D. and Marcia E. Buss to Kay L. Brooks, 205 W. Pine St., Forreston, $102,000.

Michale J., Todd M. and Timothy J. Greenfield to Lolas Farm Ii LLC, two parcels in Byron Township, $2,300,000.

Janet A. Stilson to Francisco and Beatriz Cadenas, 607 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $183,000.

Doyle Apartments Ltd. to Dlmj Investments LLC, 1 S. Ogle St., Mt. Morris, $370,000.

Yam Holdings LLC to Ronald M. and Melissa D. Moser, 1291 E. Kysor Drive, Byron, and 1241 E. Kysor Drive, Byron, $148,000.

Village of Forreston to Michael R. and Melissa J. Clark, one parcel, $35,000.

Quit claim deeds

Rocket Mortgage LLC and Quicken Loans LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 745 Golden Prairie Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Byron Fire Protection District to the city of Byron, one parcel in Byron Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Nsm Tr314 and Sandra K. And Neil A. Madlena, trustees, to Tyler R. And Sierra N. Inghram, 314 W. Main St., Mt. Morris, $190,000.

Richard D. And Catherine A. Collins, trustees, to Cracres LLC, two parcels in Eagle Point Township, $0.

Robert E. Lefevre, trustee, Connie L. Johnson, trustee, and Walter E. And Irene I. Lefevre Family Trust, to Robert E. and Crete E. Lefevre, trustees, and Lefevre Family Tr807, 4315 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; one parcel on Midtown Road, Mt. Morris; one parcel on Midtown and Mt. Morris roads, Mt. Morris; 3215 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; four parcels in Mt. Morris Township; two parcels on Leaf River Road, Mt. Morris; 2773 McKendrie St., Mt. Morris; 2773 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; and one parcel in Oregon Trail Road, Oregon, $1,551,000.

Brian D. And Shirley J. Hall, trustees, to Karen Hall-Stade and Gordon Stade, one parcel in Monroe Township, $250,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff and Rebecca J. Patton to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Tr2006ff11, 205 E. Chicago Ave., Davis Junction, $0.

Transfer death

Donald A. and Pamela E. Buse to Cody R., Dustin A. and Devon W. Buse, 6175 W. Lowell Park Road, Mt. Morris, $0.

Cynthia S. Himes to Erin Horton and Melissa Kremske, 5101 N. Armour Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Deeds in Trustee

Lawrence and Megan Elvin to Merla L. Brooks, trustee, 306 S. Barber Ave., Polo, $116,500.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office