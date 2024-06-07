Rock Falls announces road, parking lot closures for Monday’s car show

Rock Falls officials are announcing road and parking lot closures due to the anticipated 300 to 550 cars expected to show up for the Sick Summer’s Rock Falls Block Party on Monday, June 10. (Photo provided by Visit Rock Falls)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls officials are announcing road and parking lot closures due to the anticipated 300 to 550 cars expected to show up for the Sick Summer’s Rock Falls Block Party on Monday, June 10. The parking lots and roads will be closed from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Parking lots that will be closed include:

The Firehouse Museum parking lot.

First Street/Second Avenue parking lot.

The lower dam parking lot.

The McCormick Event Center parking lot.

The Industrial parking lot.

The private parking lot across from the RB&W District.

Roads closed include:

West First Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue; there will be access to the businesses (100 W. First St.) from First Avenue.

Second Avenue from West Second Street to West First Street.

East Second Street from Avenue A to Wood Avenue.

From 4 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m., part of Avenue A from Third Avenue to East Second Street will be congested due to the burnout lineup.

Spectators can park in the lot directly behind the post office on Second Avenue, parking lot behind Folsom’s Bakery and Selmi’s Floral, on the north side of East Second Street and on side streets.