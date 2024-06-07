Apollo 11 presentation is Sunday in Sterling

STERLING – The 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 will be the topic of a historical presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

American astronauts landed and walked on the moon July 20, 1969; however, this is not even half of the story of the United States’ involvement in the Space Race. Join Solar System Ambassador Gregg Ripley and learn about humanity’s greatest adventure. Not just the dates will be covered, but some of the inside stories, and maybe some facts that will even surprise listeners as we approach the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing. This program is open to all space enthusiasts and history buffs, no matter their age.

The Solar System Ambassadors are a program of Jet Propulsion Labs and NASA. The program is open to the public, with free refreshments afterward.

Junior Historian Program set for July

This year, the Junior Historian Program will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 8 to 11 at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St, Sterling. For students entering fourth through seventh grades, there will be a different theme each day.

The cost is $60. There are scholarships available from the Sterling Optimists Club. To enroll a student, call Peg Albert at 815-441-8228.