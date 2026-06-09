NCAT to hold fundraiser at Ottawa Family Pride Festival

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be at the festival from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Washington Square Park selling their desserts. (The Times)

Attendees of the Ottawa Family Pride Festival on Saturday can have their cake and donate too.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be at the festival from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Washington Square Park, selling their desserts.

“Stop by, say hi, buy a cake and enjoy the festivities,” North Central Area Transit Director Kim Zimmerman said.

For every cake sold, $1 will be donated to NCAT.

This is the first of three partnered events of 2026 between NCAT and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Zimmerman said these partnered events aim to help NCAT meet its local match requirements.

State and federal grants fund NCAT.

“We will also be at Burgoo Festival and one of the Kris Kringle Market days,” Zimmerman said.