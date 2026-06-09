Mendota to host Declaration of Independence reading July 8

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, the city of Mendota is holding an afternoon of patriotic programming on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (Tom Collins)

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, the city of Mendota is holding an afternoon of patriotic programming on Wednesday, July 8.

The city, in partnership with the Mendota Historical Society, Graves-Hume Public Library, Daughters of the American Revolution and Veterans of Foreign Wars, will present an open house of family-friendly activities at the Graves-Hume Public Library that day from 5 to 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Mendota Historical Society.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for Mendota to participate in a national commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence,” Mendota Historical Society Executive Director Alex Revzan said.

This event is free.

The activities will begin with a flag presentation, Pledge of Allegiance and singing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will feature a cluster of Revolutionary-themed activities for children using a special passport as a guide.

“Our country has endured a lot and achieved a lot,” Mendota Mayor Dave Boelk said. “We recognize the importance of this 250th anniversary and our opportunity to celebrate it.”

The afternoon will witness a screening of a video featuring several Mendota residents reading the Declaration of Independence to honor the first reading 250 years ago, according to the release.

Currently, there are more than 200 locations in 57 states and territories preparing to participate in this event, according to the release.

In addition to the screening held at the library, all the partner organizations will be sharing the video at 5 p.m. on their social media channels for those who cannot make it to the open house.

“It is a great thing to see when local groups come together to honor history,” said Emily Kofoid, director of the Graves-Hume Public Library. “It really brings the past to life in a meaningful way.”

In addition to the activities at the library, the city will keep the American flags and commemorative 250th anniversary flags up for display during the first few weeks of July.