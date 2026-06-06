Village of Montgomery committee accepting floral display program nominations

The Village of Montgomery's Beautification Committee will recognize properties that best meet the program criteria. Eligible displays must be predominantly floral, live plants only, and may include annual and perennial flowers planted in garden beds or containers. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery Beautification Committee is accepting property nominations for recognition as part of its annual Floral Display Awards and Recognition Program.

The committee recognizes properties that best meet the program’s criteria.

“Each year, we see incredible displays of color and creativity throughout Montgomery,” Village Trustee Ben Brzoska said in a news release. “Many residents put a great deal of care into their landscaping, and this program gives us an opportunity to recognize those efforts and showcase the pride people take in their homes and neighborhoods.”

Eligible properties must be primarily floral, feature only live plants and include perennial and annual flowers in containers or garden beds. The displays also should enhance the property’s curb appeal.

Beautification committee members and volunteer judges will visit the nominated properties and name award recipients June 17.

Recognition signs will be placed in front of the winning properties. Award recipients are asked to display the signs for a minimum for two weeks.

“Beautiful landscaping does more than brighten a yard-- it strengthens neighborhood pride and contributes to the character of our community,” Brzoska said in the release. “We are fortunate to have residents who invest so much time and care in their properties, and this program is a way to thank them for helping make Montgomery such a welcoming and attractive place to live.”

Residents are encouraged to nominate their own or a neighbor’s property. The nominations will be due June 14. To nominate a property, visit montgomeryil.org.