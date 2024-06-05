After Five meets in Albany on June 18

ALBANY — All women are invited to “After Five” at 6:30 p.m. June 18 at a new meeting location – the United Methodist Church, 502 First Ave., Albany.

The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Cost of dinner is $14.

“After Five” is part of Stonecroft Ministries, a nondenominational, nonprofit Christian organization providing global leadership in women’s ministries. Its mission is to equip and encourage women to impact their communities with the Gospel of Christ.

Jolene Deberg will sing. Inspirational speaker will be Janis Buckingham. She will present “Am I Jolly or Miss Grumpy Today!”

Phone reservations and cancellations to Carolene Sterenberg at 563-212-5528 or Ruth Huizenga at 309-659-2175 by Friday, June 14.