Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign numbers

DIXON — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced it issued six citations during the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.
During the enforcement period, Lee County deputies wrote zero citations for seat belt violations and took the following additional actions:
- One DUI arrest
- Three speeding citations
- One distracted driving citation
- Twenty-two traffic stops total
The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.