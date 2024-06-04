Lee County Council on Aging, Lifescapes partner to offer lunches

DIXON — The Lee County Council on Aging and Lifescapes will be serving lunch from Monday through Friday starting June 10 at the senior center, 100 W. Second St. in Dixon.

The meals will be tailored to seniors 60 and above at a minimal cost, according to a news release. Reservations are required to ensure ample food preparation.

A free breakfast will be offered at 9:30 a.m. June 7 at the center. This is an opportunity to introduce Lifescapes and to learn about the lunches.

While at the center, explore a wide variety of activities tailored for seniors. There’s bound to be something that piques your interest, whether it’s crafts, games or leisurely conversations.

All rides to the center are free for seniors. The transportation is available to seniors heading to the LCCOA from anywhere in Lee County. The free rides are the result of a partnership between Lee-Ogle Transportation Systems and the LCCOA.

Call 815-288-9236 for more information about the meals.