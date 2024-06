The Dixon Municipal Band will open its Summer Sounds 2024 series of Thursday evening concerts this week at the Page Park Band Shell. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

DIXON — The Dixon Municipal Band will open its Summer Sounds 2024 series of Thursday evening concerts this week at the Page Park Band Shell under the direction of Jon James.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, and will open with The Klaxon March and Overture For Winds.

Other selections on the program will be Esprit March, Joy Revisited, Concerto For Madison Avenue And Band, and Winds On The Run. GG’s Ice Cream will be scooping up their delicious treats.