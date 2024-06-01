Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties filed May 17-24

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Amber L. Johnson to Ryan L. and Taylor A.M. Vanzuiden, 1327 13th St., Erie, $145,000.

Eric A. and Haley N. Farringer to Wesley Royce, 234 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $138,900.

Olyvia R. Cook to Robert Vandermyde, 105 E. Park St., Morrison, $85,000.

Joan C. Tuft Estate and Michelle J., Michael G., and George M. Tuft to Darrin and Kaide Holbert, 1305 15th Ave., Sterling, $121,000.

Jeffrey L. Whitver to Russell Bachmann, 407 14th Ave., Sterling, $100,000.

Carl Frederick and Kari S. Arthurs Brown to Curt A. Hall and Kari S. Arthurs Brown, 1000 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $135,000.

Cathy M. Staker to Cain Lawrence Fullmer, 1004 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $60,000.

Colby J. and Jamie Vos to Jared L. Betts and Makenzie L. Fauble, 5603 Emerson Road, Sterling, $164,900.

409 Rock LLC to Ralph Venegas, 409 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $62,500.

Patrick J. Carroll to Dylan Jacob Abrams, 901 Maple Lane, Sterling, $156,000.

Jonathan G. and Ann M. Brackemyer to Rock Creek Properties LLC, $21,700.

Shanna Hillers to Rodger L. Brown, 108 W. Sixth Ave., Lyndon, $46,000.

Newrez LLC, DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, to Federal National Mortgage, 401 S. Hall St., Morrison, $0.

Richard A. Palmer, Barbara J. Eshelman and Martha J. Herron to Marc T. Schutz Trust, 7859 Cunniff Road, Rock Falls, $285,000.

Maria Velazquez and Jose M. Serrano to Rafael DeSosa Jr., 1207 Ave. J, Sterling, $64,000.

Sterling Federal Bank to Carroll Tawnya, 409 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $136,000.

Christopher L. Ramirez to Susan White, 801 W. 10th St., Sterling, $5,000.

Quit claim deeds

Jerry L. Doty to Danyell D. Kennedy, 829 12th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Ana Enriqueta Vazquez to Silvestre Ocampo Brito and Janice Vega De Ocampo, 1006 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $9,500.

Trustees deeds David R. Hammond Family Trust, Richard Hammond and Tammy L. Wallace, trustees to Lara Bielema, 18821 14th St., Fulton, $69,900.

Whiteside County sheriff and Elizabeth Dever, also Ford, formerly Mewhirter to Joseph and Michelle Lewis, 406 E. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $51,000.

Deed

Kaitlyn R. and Gerald G. Hall Jr. to 1st Gateway Credit Union, 7535 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Laurel A. Faber to Gage Faber and Nicole Sheets, one parcel on Chestnut Street and 310 First St. in Compton, $117,500.

Tirso Escanio Jr. to Kenneth J. Ciesla and Delia Medina, block 9, lot 160, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $2,000.

Susan M. and Stephen D. Brahm to Glenn S. Gronke Sr., block 5, lots 405-406, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $107,400.

Robert L. and Audra I. Bates to People of the State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 103 W. Eighth St., $300.

Jeremy and Shelly Denton to Benjamin and Ari M. Katner, 1011 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $350,000.

Timothy J. Williams and Tracy L. Turner Peterson to Daoa Living Trust No. 1, Dean E. Ankeny, trustee, 821 Zuend Court, Dixon, $51,273.

Cynthia Sue Lopez to Dixon Habitat for Humanity Inc., one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Plowman Investments LLC to Jacklyn M. Trygstad, 167 Grand Oaks Lane, Dixon, $9,250.

Mark A., Mathew J., and Marjorie Staelens, Cean M. Embrey, Patricia A. Buck and Cynthia R. Whitebread to James and Melinda Schmall, 321 Autumnwod Lane, Dixon, $249,000.

Aaron R. Robertson to Jordan and Matthew Heesaker, 918 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $165,000.

Anthony A. Georgeson to Sonia Francisca Johnson, block 11, lot 61, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Ronald and Christine C. Helfrich to AGP Properties LLC, 417 W. Graham St., Dixon, $165,000.

Robert A. and Robert C. Grover to Maria D. and James D. Ruch, 218 Collage Ave., Dixon, $30,000.

Quit claim deed

Brian and Eric Theisen to Northern Falls LLC, 356 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $0. Source:

Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Shawn Gates to Steve and Roslyn L. Martinez, 1213 W. First Ave., Rochelle, $8,000.

Roger L. and Rae L. Arndt to Patricia K. Arndt, 957 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $120,000.

Brian T. Lawson to State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 402 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $300.

Forreston Township to State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 201 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $460.

John and Terri Lynn Ditmars to Andrew and Lauren Nicole Frisbie, 9060 Twin Oaks Drive, Byron, $270,000.

Randy L. and Lisa A. Martin to Heather and Harold Kromer Jr., 316 Erickson St., Rochelle, $156,900.

Matthew and Jaclin Macklin to Irving Joe and Donna Lynnette Drought, 10965 E. Barron Road, Kings, $369,999.

Debra S. Tennison to Dimitrinka G. Georgieva and Kostadian Krasimirov Vodenicharov, 211 S. Third St., Oregon, $60,000.

Benjamin M. and Ari M. Katner to Don’t Quit Your Day Job LLC, 710 E. Oregon St., Polo, $240,000.

The late Frieda I. Grennan by heirs to Larry D. and Janice L. Kereven, 103 N. 14th St., $266,000.

Stewart Lee and Sandra Lynn Dresser to Gerardy Family Trust, Bruce J. and Laurel A. Gerardy, trustees, 9776 E. High Road, Davis Junction, $30,000.

The late Larry K. Wilson by Heir to Janette R. Wolfe, 416 E. state Route 64, Mt. Morris, $50,000.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, 1804 E. state Route 64 and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, Oregon, $0.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, Oregon, $0.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, Oregon, $0.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, one parcel on Blackhawk Road, Oregon, $0.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, three parcels in Pine Rock Township, Oregon, $0.

Ryan J. and Alyssa A. Passmore to Dennis R. and Denise R. Becker, 4436 E Ridgeview Lane, Byron, $413,000.

The late Norma C. Moore to Bryant Wyatt, 12-19-428-001, Davis Junction, $235,000.

Dillon E. Dixon to Ross Smith, 1008 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $145,000.

Hogar Hispano Inc. to Daniel A. Gonzalez Sr. and Herminia P. Herrera, 309 E Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $105,000.

Larry D. and Janice L. Kereven to Nathaniel A. Bramm, 1458 W. Indian Heights Drive, Oregon, $224,000.

Quit claim deeds

Larry G. and Nora L. Yingling to Scott Ludwig, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $45,000.

Trustees deeds

Janette Leigh Baker Revocable Trust, Janette Leigh Baker, trustee, to Ryan J. and Alyssa A. Passmore, 4415 E. Falcon Drive, Byron, $564,000.

Schmidt Family Trust, Daniel A. Schmidt, trustee, to Weldon L. and Wendy Vanpelt, 11218 W. Oregon Trail Road, Polo, $240,101.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office