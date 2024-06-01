June 01, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties filed May 17-24

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Sauk Valley property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Amber L. Johnson to Ryan L. and Taylor A.M. Vanzuiden, 1327 13th St., Erie, $145,000.

Eric A. and Haley N. Farringer to Wesley Royce, 234 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $138,900.

Olyvia R. Cook to Robert Vandermyde, 105 E. Park St., Morrison, $85,000.

Joan C. Tuft Estate and Michelle J., Michael G., and George M. Tuft to Darrin and Kaide Holbert, 1305 15th Ave., Sterling, $121,000.

Jeffrey L. Whitver to Russell Bachmann, 407 14th Ave., Sterling, $100,000.

Carl Frederick and Kari S. Arthurs Brown to Curt A. Hall and Kari S. Arthurs Brown, 1000 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $135,000.

Cathy M. Staker to Cain Lawrence Fullmer, 1004 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $60,000.

Colby J. and Jamie Vos to Jared L. Betts and Makenzie L. Fauble, 5603 Emerson Road, Sterling, $164,900.

409 Rock LLC to Ralph Venegas, 409 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $62,500.

Patrick J. Carroll to Dylan Jacob Abrams, 901 Maple Lane, Sterling, $156,000.

Jonathan G. and Ann M. Brackemyer to Rock Creek Properties LLC, $21,700.

Shanna Hillers to Rodger L. Brown, 108 W. Sixth Ave., Lyndon, $46,000.

Newrez LLC, DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, to Federal National Mortgage, 401 S. Hall St., Morrison, $0.

Richard A. Palmer, Barbara J. Eshelman and Martha J. Herron to Marc T. Schutz Trust, 7859 Cunniff Road, Rock Falls, $285,000.

Maria Velazquez and Jose M. Serrano to Rafael DeSosa Jr., 1207 Ave. J, Sterling, $64,000.

Sterling Federal Bank to Carroll Tawnya, 409 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $136,000.

Christopher L. Ramirez to Susan White, 801 W. 10th St., Sterling, $5,000.

Quit claim deeds

Jerry L. Doty to Danyell D. Kennedy, 829 12th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Ana Enriqueta Vazquez to Silvestre Ocampo Brito and Janice Vega De Ocampo, 1006 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $9,500.

Trustees deeds David R. Hammond Family Trust, Richard Hammond and Tammy L. Wallace, trustees to Lara Bielema, 18821 14th St., Fulton, $69,900.

Whiteside County sheriff and Elizabeth Dever, also Ford, formerly Mewhirter to Joseph and Michelle Lewis, 406 E. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $51,000.

Deed

Kaitlyn R. and Gerald G. Hall Jr. to 1st Gateway Credit Union, 7535 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Laurel A. Faber to Gage Faber and Nicole Sheets, one parcel on Chestnut Street and 310 First St. in Compton, $117,500.

Tirso Escanio Jr. to Kenneth J. Ciesla and Delia Medina, block 9, lot 160, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $2,000.

Susan M. and Stephen D. Brahm to Glenn S. Gronke Sr., block 5, lots 405-406, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $107,400.

Robert L. and Audra I. Bates to People of the State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 103 W. Eighth St., $300.

Jeremy and Shelly Denton to Benjamin and Ari M. Katner, 1011 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $350,000.

Timothy J. Williams and Tracy L. Turner Peterson to Daoa Living Trust No. 1, Dean E. Ankeny, trustee, 821 Zuend Court, Dixon, $51,273.

Cynthia Sue Lopez to Dixon Habitat for Humanity Inc., one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Plowman Investments LLC to Jacklyn M. Trygstad, 167 Grand Oaks Lane, Dixon, $9,250.

Mark A., Mathew J., and Marjorie Staelens, Cean M. Embrey, Patricia A. Buck and Cynthia R. Whitebread to James and Melinda Schmall, 321 Autumnwod Lane, Dixon, $249,000.

Aaron R. Robertson to Jordan and Matthew Heesaker, 918 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $165,000.

Anthony A. Georgeson to Sonia Francisca Johnson, block 11, lot 61, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Ronald and Christine C. Helfrich to AGP Properties LLC, 417 W. Graham St., Dixon, $165,000.

Robert A. and Robert C. Grover to Maria D. and James D. Ruch, 218 Collage Ave., Dixon, $30,000.

Quit claim deed

Brian and Eric Theisen to Northern Falls LLC, 356 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $0. Source:

Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Shawn Gates to Steve and Roslyn L. Martinez, 1213 W. First Ave., Rochelle, $8,000.

Roger L. and Rae L. Arndt to Patricia K. Arndt, 957 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $120,000.

Brian T. Lawson to State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 402 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $300.

Forreston Township to State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 201 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $460.

John and Terri Lynn Ditmars to Andrew and Lauren Nicole Frisbie, 9060 Twin Oaks Drive, Byron, $270,000.

Randy L. and Lisa A. Martin to Heather and Harold Kromer Jr., 316 Erickson St., Rochelle, $156,900.

Matthew and Jaclin Macklin to Irving Joe and Donna Lynnette Drought, 10965 E. Barron Road, Kings, $369,999.

Debra S. Tennison to Dimitrinka G. Georgieva and Kostadian Krasimirov Vodenicharov, 211 S. Third St., Oregon, $60,000.

Benjamin M. and Ari M. Katner to Don’t Quit Your Day Job LLC, 710 E. Oregon St., Polo, $240,000.

The late Frieda I. Grennan by heirs to Larry D. and Janice L. Kereven, 103 N. 14th St., $266,000.

Stewart Lee and Sandra Lynn Dresser to Gerardy Family Trust, Bruce J. and Laurel A. Gerardy, trustees, 9776 E. High Road, Davis Junction, $30,000.

The late Larry K. Wilson by Heir to Janette R. Wolfe, 416 E. state Route 64, Mt. Morris, $50,000.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, 1804 E. state Route 64 and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, Oregon, $0.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, Oregon, $0.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, Oregon, $0.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, one parcel on Blackhawk Road, Oregon, $0.

Annette M. Martin to Bramble Creek Farms LLC, three parcels in Pine Rock Township, Oregon, $0.

Ryan J. and Alyssa A. Passmore to Dennis R. and Denise R. Becker, 4436 E Ridgeview Lane, Byron, $413,000.

The late Norma C. Moore to Bryant Wyatt, 12-19-428-001, Davis Junction, $235,000.

Dillon E. Dixon to Ross Smith, 1008 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $145,000.

Hogar Hispano Inc. to Daniel A. Gonzalez Sr. and Herminia P. Herrera, 309 E Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $105,000.

Larry D. and Janice L. Kereven to Nathaniel A. Bramm, 1458 W. Indian Heights Drive, Oregon, $224,000.

Quit claim deeds

Larry G. and Nora L. Yingling to Scott Ludwig, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $45,000.

Trustees deeds

Janette Leigh Baker Revocable Trust, Janette Leigh Baker, trustee, to Ryan J. and Alyssa A. Passmore, 4415 E. Falcon Drive, Byron, $564,000.

Schmidt Family Trust, Daniel A. Schmidt, trustee, to Weldon L. and Wendy Vanpelt, 11218 W. Oregon Trail Road, Polo, $240,101.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Have a Question about this article?
Property TransfersDixonSterlingPremiumLee CountyWhiteside CountyOgle County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois