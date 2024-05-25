Dixon High School nationally recognized for outstanding athletic programs

DIXON – Dixon High School was awarded distinction as a Program of Excellence for the 2024-27 period by the National High School Strength Coaches Association on April 17, according to a news release from the NHSSCA.

The NHSSCA was created in 2016 by high school athletic coaches to help educate and empower coaches to have a positive influence on the students they work with, according to the NHSSCA website.

“We are honored to recognize Dixon High School as a Program of Excellence and look forward to the impact their strength and conditioning program can make on the lives of their student-athletes,” according to the release.

The Program of Excellence award honors certain high schools’ strength and conditioning programs that operate at the “highest level of professionalism,” according to the NHSSCA website.

To be eligible, schools must be NHSSCA professional members, and staff must be a full-time faculty member as a strength and conditioning coach for a minimum of three years.

To earn the award, school programs must score a minimum of 85 out of 100 on a rubric. The rubric goes over many requirements within categories of safety, including things such as the facility’s layout and having certified coaches; creativity, innovation and goal-setting; student progress over time and the organization and flow of a session; outreach and highlight, including social media presence and athletes’ awards and recognition; and the continual education of coaches and technology use in the weight room.

The coaching staff fills out the rubric, which then gets handed over to the school’s principal and athletic director. Those two individuals will sign off on each section and submit video evidence that supports each section’s score to the NHSSCA for verification.

These forms are submitted to the NHSSCA between Feb. 1 and April 1. The NHSSCA Educational Committee will review and verify the application. The award is presented yearly and is valid for three years.

Awarded schools and their program, such as DHS’s, receive a certificate and letter that outlines the significance of its achievement. Additionally, the coach’s and school’s names are recognized on the NHSSCA website and also at the National Conference Awards banquet.

Outside of recognition, the Program of Excellence award was created to form a standard system of evaluation for schools to strive for within their strength and conditioning environment.

For information, visit www.nhssca.us.