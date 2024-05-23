Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: West Carroll’s Emma Randecker

Name: Emma Randecker

School: West Carroll, junior

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Randecker won the Class 1A 100-meter dash, took second in the 200 and was fourth in the 400 at the IHSA state track and field meet.

Here is her Q&A with Shaw Media Group Editor Joshua Welge.

I saw you ran some lifetime bests at state. How were you able to accomplish that in such a big meet?

Randecker: The strong competition really made me push myself to run my best.

How does it feel to win a state title? Did you do anything special to celebrate?

Randecker: It feels great! I’m so glad I am able to be a positive influence on the young athletes of our community! To celebrate, we had a parade on Sunday through our three towns.

How did you get into track? When did you realize that you were really fast? Have you played other sports? What do you like about track?

Randecker: I started running track in sixth grade. It was the only sport in the spring for us, so all my friends and I decided to try it out. I discovered my speed through sports when I was able to keep up with the older kids. I’ve played soccer, softball, football and basketball. I love how positive the track and field community is! I also love the feeling I get each time I step on the track. It’s like everything just disappears, and I’m in my own world.

What do you do to focus for a big race?

Randecker: I usually listen to music and try to envision my race going well.

Do you have a favorite race, and if so why that one?

Randecker: My favorite race is the 200 because I love running the curve, and it seems not too short but not too long. Just the perfect in-between.