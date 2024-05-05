Work begins on Fulton housing project

Jason Marcus (front row, fifth from left) is the developer of the new Cattail Village in Fulton, Ill. Economic development officials from Fulton, Whiteside County, and Clinton, Iowa, celebrated a ground-breaking ceremony at the site Tuesday, April 30. (Charlene Bielema)

FULTON — A new multi-unit rental housing development utilizing the former Harbor Crest Nursing Home will be opening in Fulton, hopefully by the end of this year.

Jason Marcus, of Clinton, purchased the former nursing home on the 4.8-acre site, located at 817 17th St., at auction in October 2022 with a final bid of $280,000. The facility will be named Cattail Village – a name suggested by Marcus’ daughter, Abigail – and will feature 24 luxury units.

At a ground-breaking celebration Tuesday, April 30, Matt Parbs, Grow Clinton’s vice president of community and economic development, expressed appreciation to Marcus for his vision and the investment that will convert the structure into apartments coming in at 600 to 800 square feet.

“That’s nearly a $2 million investment in housing in Fulton and the Greater Clinton region, which we know is going to really help,” Parbs said. “So we’re thankful for you investing in our community and taking this over.”

Parbs also read a detailed description about the history of the property, where the first settler in the Fulton area, John Baker, built the first log cabin. Later, this parcel of land was farmed for many years by Marcus and Grace Norman, who owned the property. The Normans sold it to Henry and Clara Balk in 1960.

The parcel of land was transferred to the newly formed Harbor Crest Nursing Home Board of Directors on Nov. 13, 1965. The nursing home opened in 1968 and closed Sept. 2, 2020.

Marcus’ project will receive funding assistance from Central Bank in Fulton along with economic development incentives through the Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone.

“I’m looking forward to completing our project to add more housing,” Marcus said.