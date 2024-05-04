Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties April 19-26

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Kenneth Lehman to Sammy Zhong, 1001 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $58,000.

Mitchell A. and Glenda McNinch to Michelle Dibartolomeo, 309 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $109,900.

Carson and Bethany A. Kirkpatrick to Casey and Kacie Braun, 730 Woodlawn Drive, Prophetstown, $123,500.

CBF Corp, LLC to Rock Creek Properties LLC, two parcels on Crosby Road, Morrison, $472,000.

Jonathan L. Mattox to Andrea True, 614 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $98,050.

Mark A. and Ann Danger to Simpleland LLC, one parcel in Newton Township, $50,000.

K and M Holdings LLC to Michael G. and Kelly C. Vegter, 16180 Greenland Drive, Morrison, $0.

Norman and Anne Balk to Andrew M. McClary, 1008 14th Ave., Fulton, $139,900.

Gary and Deanna M. Hasselbacher and Julie M. Engelhardt to Brandon J. Nadr, 308 Ave. C, Rock Falls, $141,200.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Emilio Manuel Monroy, 203 E. 10th St., Rock Falls, $58,501.

Triple W. Properties Inc. to Kenneth J. Swirch, 17909 Springview Drive, Sterling, $115,000.

Jon and Sarah Development LLC and Sarah Kophamer, now Shirley, to Randi and Elizabeth Falls, one parcel on N. 12th Ave., Albany, $11,000.

Terry Freeman to Richard K. Wood, 909 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $1,250.

Quit claim deeds

Whiteside Area Vocational System, also Whiteside Area Career Center, to Patrick Carroll, two parcels on W. Ninth St., Sterling, $550.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Alexander J. Smith to Keith and Tanya Ebersole, 566 Wolverine Lane, Dixon, $235,000.

Stephen Ralph Popielewski to Edwin Louie, block 23, lot 46, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $50,000.

Edwin and Monica F. Cubero to Gwendolyn V. Jordan Hayes, block 21, lot 89, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $70,000.

Doug, also Douglas, P. Helgren to Brian and Eric Theisen, 356 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $192,000.

Marcia S. Little Living Trust to Marcia S. Little, trustee, 477 Martin St., Dixon, $161,000.

Dan and Beppi R. King and Jennifer Boyd to Joshua R. Shaw, block 10, lot 80, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,500.

Denise C. Gembeck to Matthew R. Reynolds, 1218 Locust Road, Lee, $236,000.

Christopher L. and Deborah L. Robertson to Simon and Dayna Veil, 656 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $140,000.

Margaret J. Brechon to People of the State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 802 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Ronald W. and Stacey L. Beck to Kelli A. Hoggard, 736 Bloody Gulch Road, Dixon, $125,000.

Rachel Hernandez to Scott A. and Linda J. Shields, block 5, lot 170, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

Ryan D. and Darcy L. Abrams to Cesar Orlando Funes Cifuentes and Silvia Zaruma Cobarrubias, block 21, lot 214, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

Monique Lewis and Makayla Fenner to Ivan Flores, block 4, lot 114, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Jane E. and Edward W. Tune to Brian Shaner, 167 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $152,000.

Martin J. and Mary Elizabeth Frost to Leslie Beran and James D. Hart, 415 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $91,000.

Chad and Mark Wixom and Mrowicki Family Properties LTD to December Holdings LLC, two parcels in Wyoming Township, $0.

John S., Joseph A. and David A. Beetz to Jacob M. Fisher, 2190 Shady Oaks Road, Sublette, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Brock Galauner to Jared Eckhardt, 1689 Lee Center Road, Amboy, $0.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff and Misty A. Hollis to HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC, 610 Morgan Road, Amboy, $0.

Lee County sheriff and Tabitha and Matthew Brennan to Allied First Bank SB and Servbank, 148 N. East Ave., Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Webster H. and Ralph H. Burke Testamentary Trust, Continental Illinois National Bank and Trust Co. of Chicago and Bank of America, trustees, to David Justin and Gail Elizabeth Myers, one parcel in Byron Township, $362,686.

Sara Khan to Jennifer Gilroy, 202 Wisconsin Lane, Dixon, and one parcel in Taylor Township, $3,000.

John C. Barncord to Ethan Jack and Annika Mackenzie Groom, 612 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $121,000.

Keith and Dawn Reints to Bernardina Nava, 1414 Brookside Drive, Rochelle, $226,000.

Melvin Fay and Susan L. Milnes to State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 501 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $300.

Arlene J. Smith to Michael Hurst, 102 N. Main St., Stillman Valley, $75,000.

First Choice Rentals LLC to Jamie L. and Matthew P. Pendergrass, 230 N. Lafayette St., Byron, $163,500.

Carrie and Steven Moore to Michael O. and Hannah M. Chernick, 761 N. Old Hunter Run, Byron, $171,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to LKBL Properties LLC, 1009 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

Plum Electric Inc. to DLMJ Investments LLC, 419, 421 and 423 E. Hitt St., Mount Morris, $0.

Hickory Ridge III LLC to Spencer L. and Karen A. Hayden, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Craig D. Thibodeau Revocable Declaration Trust, Kristen L. Boyer and Megan M. Thibodeau, trustees, to Nathaniel S. and Justine M. Davis, 10225 N. Hoisington Road, Byron, $425,000.

Rosalind B. Wakem Testamentary Trust, Gary D. Hansen, trustee, to Ronald and Michelle Michelon, 3646 W. Illinois St., Grand Detour, $165,000.

Union Church of Monroe Center, Lyddia A. Hare, Vicki R. Rippentrop and Rosemary Hall, trustees, to Quinlan K. Tofa and Alexandra M. Schlosser, one parcel in Monroe Township, $87,500.

Vivian El Louise Heitz Revocable Trust, Agnew Law Offices PC, trustee, to Ross and Lori Peebles Family Trust, Lori A. and Ross W. Peebles, trustees, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $0.

Melvin H. and Alaine Fae Haak Trust and Trust 1, Farmers National Bank, trustee, to Martin E. and Melissa S. Haak and Melaine F. Rude, four parcels in Woosung Township, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office