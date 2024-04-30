Barr’s apron presentation draws crowd to Morrison library

Connie Barr speaks about the cultural importance of aprons during a special presentation about her apron collection on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Morrison's Odell Public Library. (Anakin Weston)

MORRISON – The Odell Public Library hosted a large crowd Tuesday when, as a part of the Odell Public Library Friends program, local resident, collector and quilter Connie Barr gave a special presentation about her apron collection.

The collection, donated in part thanks to the contributions of Dave Damhoff and his late wife, Becky Damhoff, was viewed by audience members who also had brought their own aprons to share.

The history of aprons goes back centuries and traditionally has been tied to the domestic household.

“It has always been the duty of the apron to protect clothing, though it has evolved to become a fashion statement or sign of status,” Barr said.

As such, throughout history there has been great variety in decorative aprons as a form of art and social maneuvering.

“The apron is the first piece of clothing to be sewn,” Barr said of historical aprons.

Her collection features many aprons that were repurposed from a source that may seem strange in modern times.

“Due to the Great Depression, aprons were made by repurposing the feed sack or flour sack,” she said.

These materials often were printed with patterns that allowed seamstresses to create aprons in an assortment of colors. Barr displayed many examples of these aprons, and some audience members even shared stories of growing up with this type of material.

The apron as a cultural touchpoint fell out of favor sometime in the 1960s or 1970s, but the cultural role of aprons remained strong, Barr said.

From Raggedy Ann, Alice in Wonderland and Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” to stone masons, cobblers, weavers, spinners, gardeners, painters and the hospitality industry, all wear aprons in their duties.

After sharing the collection with the audience, Barr recited a few poems to highlight the cultural influence that the apron has had throughout history.

Barr was asked to lead the April 23 program after her church displayed her aprons last fall. Her presentation at the Odell library comes on the heels of efforts to engage the community.

Currently, the library is hosting a silent auction of decorative flower pots painted and donated by members of the community. The auction lasts until May 4, and proceeds will benefit the children’s program.